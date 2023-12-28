Tamil cinema remembers Vijayakant, the hero who touched lives with his kindness

Sukanya, actor

For me, Vijayakant sir will remain a wonderful co-star. I did two successful films with him — Chinna Gounder and Sakkarai Devan. Chinna Gounder was only my third film, and he was a huge star. As an industry youngster, I was terrified. But he put me at ease immediately. He used to like it if we said vanakkam on the sets instead of ‘good morning’.

For a scene, I had to sit with a dove each on my shoulder and head, and hold one too. I had got used to holding a hen in my first film, but this was new. Vijayakant sir reassured me, convincing me that I could manage it. During the rehearsal, he introduced a sudden movement that scared me. That worked so well that we retained it in the movie.

For the climax, I had to roll down a slope which had glass shards and sharp stones. I obviously looked terrified and he told me I don’t have to worry and that there won’t be a scratch on me, because he would be holding me. As promised, I finished the scene, with not a single scratch. He did not have to take the effort to make a newcomer feel that comfortable.

The film ran for over a year and we had many theatre visits and success meets to attend. He was a born leader. His car would go first, followed by that of other cast members. He would not wait for an assistant to give us instructions, but would show us the route by waving his towel in the direction we had to go in. He was committed to taking personal responsibility and caring for others.