Actor Samantha hails WCC’s efforts that led to Hema Committee report

Reacting to the second #MeToo wave in Malayalam cinema in the wake of the Hema Committee report, actor Samantha said that women in the film industry owe “a debt of gratitude” to the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC). It was the WCC who met with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in 2017 and demanded government action, leading to the Hema Committee’s formation.

Samantha said, “For years, I’ve followed the incredible work of the WCC in Kerala. Their journey has been anything but easy. Now, as the serious implications of the Hema Committee report come to light, we owe a debt of gratitude to WCC.”

The actor added, “A safe and respectful workplace should be the bare minimum, yet many have to battle for it. But their efforts have not been in vain. I hope this marks just the beginning of a much-needed transformation. My love and respect go out to my friends and sisters in WCC.”

The report has triggered a second #MeToo wave in the Malayalam film industry. Prominent figures including three members of the executive committee of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (A.M.M.A.) — general secretary Siddique, vice-president Jayan R, and joint secretary Baburaj – have been named as perpetrators.

On August 27, seventeen members of the executive committee, including A.M.M.A. president Mohanlal, Jayan R, Baburaj, and vice-president Jagadish, stepped down from their posts.

Siddique had already tendered his resignation on August 25 following allegations of rape raised by a junior artiste. On August 28, he was booked for rape and criminal intimidation based on the young actor’s police complaint.