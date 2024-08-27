Junior artiste files sexual harassment complaint against actor and CPI(M) MLA Mukesh

Actor-politician Mukesh, who is an MLA of the ruling CPI(M) in Kera la, is facing allegations of sexual harassment following the release of the Hema Committee report, which shed light on the rampant misogyny and abuse of power in the Malayalam film industry. The report essentially triggered another #MeToo wave in Kerala, as many women felt emboldened to publicly share the traumatic experiences they had to endure in the industry, and went on to name several prominent actors and directors as perpetrators. Mukesh was accused of sexual harassment by actor Minu Kurian alias Minu Muneer on Monday, August 26, nearly six years after casting director Tess Joseph named him in a Me-Too allegation that went unheard. But despite the latest allegations, the government has retained Mukesh as a member of the committee it constituted to draft a policy for the cinema industry.

Minu first made the allegation against Mukesh and six others through a Facebook post. On August 27, she sent separate email complaints against each of them — including actors Jayasurya, Edavela Babu, and Maniyanpilla Raju, production controllers Noble and Vichu, as well as producer and Lawyers’ Congress president VS Chandrasekharan — to the Kerala police.

She said that Mukesh had harassed her on multiple instances many years ago, but she did not file a complaint because she was a newcomer in the industry and was scared. However, when she saw the actor-politician brush aside the media’s questions about the 2018 allegation, Minu resolved to share her experiences too. “He said the allegations were fabricated, that they were politically motivated. I know from my own experience that that is not the case, so I decided to speak up now,” she said.

Minu told TNM that she met Mukesh on the set of her third film Calendar. “He made advances towards me then, but I refused. Later, he began to act obstinate, acting as if he would ruin my chances in cinema for turning him down. He was very adamant. He should have let me be when I showed no interest, but he did not do that,” she said.

Mukesh also verbally abused her when she attempted to secure a membership in the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (A.M.M.A) in 2013, Minu alleged. “After completing six films in Malayalam, I decided to apply for a membership with the A.M.M.A. I didn’t approach Mukesh with that request because I knew he wouldn’t help. However, he got wind of my membership application and called me, telling me that I would not be able to do anything in the Malayalam film industry without his knowledge,” she said.

She quoted to us what Mukesh allegedly told her in a tone of disdain: “Don’t give yourself to anyone. Shut yourself up with wax, refusing to give yourself to anyone.”

In an earlier interview with Manorama News, Minu described another incident of alleged sexual harassment by Mukesh at the location of the film Nadakame Ulakam (2011). “I was avoiding him at the shooting location due to my previous experiences. So he confronted me saying ‘this is how it is in cinema,’ and forcibly entered my room and hugged me, making me fall onto the bed. He also got into the bed, but I pushed him off and ran out of the room,” she said.

Later on August 27, another junior artiste told the media that Mukesh had allegedly attempted to sexually assault the mother of a young artiste at their home.

‘Blackmailing efforts’: Mukesh responds

Mukesh, however, dismissed the allegations, claiming that they were part of efforts to “blackmail” him. In a statement issued on August 27, he said, “In 2019, a woman who introduced herself as someone seeking opportunities in films, contacted me over the phone. She visited me at my home with a photo album and introduced herself as Minu Kurian. When she asked for my help in getting film opportunities, I told her that I will look into it, as I do in such circumstances. She later texted me on WhatsApp appreciating my behaviour towards her.”

He said that the same person contacted him in 2022, introducing herself as Minu Muneer, and asked for financial support. “When I refused to give her money, she sent a WhatsApp text saying that she had asked members of a certain community to intervene. Later, a man who introduced himself as her husband also called me and made the request for money.”

In the statement, the actor-politician said that he would not bow down to blackmailing efforts, and that he would take strong legal action against those trying to “ruin his life by creating a smokescreen of allegations.”

Six others facing allegations

In addition to Mukesh, Minu Kurian has also raised allegations of sexual harassment against six others — two of which TNM was able to corroborate.

Among the accused are Maniyanpilla Raju, a senior actor, who allegedly demanded sexual favours from her on the set of Da Thadiya (2012). “He knocked on my door at night, but I refused to let him in. The next day, he got angry at me on the set. My friend actor Gayathri Varsha saw this and asked what happened.” TNM contacted Gayathri, who told us that Minu had subsequently shared with her what happened that day.

Meanwhile, in a statement to the media, Raju claimed the allegations were made by those who have not got opportunities in movies.

Minu also told TNM that a production controller called Vichu, who contacted her in April 2024, asked her to go to Thiruvananthapuram and offer “sexual favours” to the producer and director of a film. “When I told him that I would come with my son, Vichu said that’s not possible, that I should come alone. I told him I can’t do that, and he has since kept his distance,” she said. Minu showed us WhatsApp chats with Vichu. However, the alleged soliciting had happened over phone calls, she said. Minu’s friend, advocate Arshith, confirmed to TNM that she had informed him of this incident when it happened.

Minu also told TNM that when she attempted to get an A.M.M.A membership a second time, she was told that she would have to approach the ‘committee’. “I was told that getting a membership would be difficult as no one in the committee knew me. I asked who all were in the committee, only to find out that it included Mukesh, Maniyanpilla Raju, and two others who had abused me,” she said.

Upcoming actors seek A.M.M.A membership in the hope that the association would stand by them when they face issues at work, Minu said. “We think that if there are problems regarding remuneration or any other issue, the association will stand up for its members. Unfortunately, that also doesn’t happen.” She never received membership in the association.

Minu said she was aware that she would face pushback from all sides for making these allegations, but that doesn’t bother her. “I decided to complain about an injustice that I faced. I need justice from the government and the law. I know there will be comments and trolls. But if I sit here fearing those comments, life will become difficult. More young girls wishing to join the industry will also continue to be affected.”

She also credited the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) for giving survivors like her the space to voice their experiences. “It is WCC that opened up such a platform for women like me to speak up. It is the result of the collective’s efforts that made all this possible. I strongly appreciate WCC and the Justice Hema Committee,” she said.