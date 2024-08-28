Malayalam actor Siddique booked for rape and criminal intimidation

Actor Siddique, who recently resigned as the general secretary of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (A.M.M.A.) has been booked in a complaint of rape filed by a young actor.

On August 27, the young actor lodged a complaint with the state Police Chief Sheikh Darvesh Saheb and the Thiruvananthapuram Commissioner of Police G Sparjan Kumar. In her complaint, she has detailed how she and her parents went to meet Siddique during a movie premiere in 2016 and then she went to meet him at a hotel in Thiruvananthapuram. She has in detail described her interactions with Siddique while she was a student in China and how he encouraged her in the pretext of acting in a movie. She also said in her complaint that though she spoke about her experiences for the first time through a Facebook post, she felt threatened by the reactions of fans and others and refrained from filing a complaint.

In 2019, the survivor had spoken up about the alleged assault, which she reiterated in the wake of the Justice Hema Committee report. Addressing the media on August 24, she spoke of the sexual assault she faced from Siddique.