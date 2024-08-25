Actor Siddique quits as AMMA general secretary after sexual assault allegations

Senior Malayalam actor Siddique, on Sunday, August 25, quit his post as general secretary of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA), following allegations by a young actor that he had sexually assaulted her. The survivor, who had spoken up about the alleged assault in 2019, recently reiterated what happened to her after the release of the Hema Committee report, which revealed that sexual harassment was the major problem faced by women in Malayalam cinema.

Siddique told news channels that he sent a resignation email to the AMMA president, actor Mohanlal. He also confirmed that he was quitting because of the allegations that rose against him, and that it would not be right to continue in the post in this situation. Siddique said that he would respond to the allegations after getting legal advice. Ironically, in a press conference by AMMA on August 23, Siddique had claimed that he was not aware of ‘casting couch’, a euphemism for sexual harassment in the film industry.

The young actor had revealed in 2019 about being sexually harassed by Siddique in 2016. Once the Hema Committee report came out last week, and Siddique spoke to the media about AMMA’s response to it, the survivor spoke out again.

“He had called me to his hotel to talk about an offer to act with his son. He called me mole [roughly translated to daughter]. So I did not doubt his intentions. But such a movie did not exist. It was a trap. He abused me sexually. Whatever he says today are blatant lies. What he did was rape. He touched me without consent and physically assaulted me (hit and kicked me). I’d like to buy him a mirror, he must be lying to himself. I had to give up my dreams, my time, and I had to go through a lot of mental issues. This should happen to no one. I got justice from no door that I knocked,” the actor said to the media on August 24, following which Siddique sent his resignation. The survivor actor also added that she had just completed Class 12 when the incident happened.

In 2019, the survivor also alleged that he claimed she could do nothing, and could complain to anyone she wished to, because he was that powerful. She spoke to TNM about the sexual harassment she faced, beginning with his question if she would be ready for “adjustments”.