Watch: Romantic track Unthan Kangalil Ennadiyo from Thalaivi out

‘Thalaivi’, the biopic of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and actor J Jayalalithaa, features Kangana Ranaut playing the titular role and Arvind Swami as MGR.

Flix Kollywood

Ahead of its theatrical release, a new song from actors Kangana Ranaut and Arvind Swami’s upcoming Tamil film Thalaivi was released on Monday, August 30. Thalaivi is the biopic of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. Kangana Ranaut will be playing the character of Jayalalithaa, while Arvind Swami will be essaying the role of the late TN Chief Minister M G Ramachandran. A new romantic single titled ‘Unthan Kangalil Ennadiyo’ was released on Monday, August 30.

The melodious track features visuals of Kangana Ranaut and Arvind Swami’s characters in the film. The song opens with Jayalalithaa and MGR dancing on a set that recreates a picturesque location. The retro track also shares glimpses of romantic moments shared between the duo. Towards the end of the video, we see MGR and Jayalalithaa waving at a crowd.

Helmed by director Vijay, Thalaivi will be tracking how Jayalalithaa, who forayed into the Tamil film industry as an actor, went on to enter the world of politics and eventually became the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. Thalaivi will be releasing in three languages including Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

The biopic was slated for release on April 23. However, the theatrical release of the movie was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Thalaivi will be hitting the big screens on September 10.

Watch the video of ‘Unthan Kangalil Ennadiyo’ here:

Kangana Ranaut spoke about the physical transformation she had to undergo in preparation for the role, in several social media posts. In a tweet posted ahead of the film’s trailer release on March 22, Kangana wrote: “One day to go for the trailer launch of #Thalaivi Gaining 20 kgs and losing it all back within a span of few months wasn’t the only challenge that I faced while filming this Epic Biopic, wait is getting over just in few hours Jaya will be your forever. (sic)”

