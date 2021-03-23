Watch: Kangana's 'Thalaivi' trailer shows major episodes from Jayalalithaa's life

‘Thalaivi’ aims to celebrate late politician J Jayalalithaa’s path to success and subsequent triumph in a man’s world.

The makers of J Jayalalithaa’s biopic Thalaivi released the first trailer of the movie on Tuesday, marking the lead actor, Kangana Ranaut’s 34th birthday.

The 2 minute and 59 seconds trailer of the movie is packed with powerful visuals and dialogues.

The trailer tracks Jayalalithaa’s journey to success and her subsequent triumph in both the world of cinema and the world of politics. The makers have attempted to celebrate the success of a woman in a man’s world. While one half of the trailer depicts Jayalalithaa’s glamourous victory on the silver screen, the other half attempts to showcase her strength and valour as she emerges as a political leader. The scenes between Kangana and Arvind Swami, who looks remarkably similar to actor- turned politician late Chief Minister MG Ramachandran on screen, suggest that the film also has romantic sequences in store for the audience.

Well-known incidents from Jayalalithaa's life, like the time her saree was pulled in the Tamil Nadu Assembly and how she was pushed from her place during MGR's funeral, find place in the trailer.

Watch the trailer of 'Thalaivi' here:

Earlier, Kangana Ranaut, who recently bagged the National Award for her performance in period film Manikarnika and sports-drama Panga, took to Twitter to share new stills from the movie. Sharing the photos on Twitter, Kangana gave fans a sneak peek into her character’s role in the movie. She also mentioned the physical transformation she had to undergo in order to prepare and shoot for the role.

“Gaining 20 kgs and loosing it all back within a span of few months wasn’t the only challenge that I faced while filming this Epic Biopic, wait is getting over just in few hours Jaya will be your forever (sic),” Kangana tweeted on Monday.

The actor shared three stills from the movie that aim to recreate late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s looks from different stages of her life. Kangana is seen in a pair of yellow shorts and white floral top in the first image, while she is seen wearing a shiny golden costume for a dance number in the second still. Kangana is seen as a politician in the third image.

One day to go for the trailer launch of #Thalaivi

The film is spearheaded by director Vijay and is scheduled to hit the screens on April 23. Thalaivi will be released in three languages — Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Actor Arvind Swami will be essaying the role of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M G Ramachandran.