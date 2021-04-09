Kangana Ranaut's 'Thalaivi' release postponed

The decision comes due to the rise in COVID-19 cases and subsequent protocols issued by the government, the team said.

The makers of J Jayalalithaa’s biopic Thalaivi on Friday announced that they are postponing the release of the film, owing to the rising COVID-19 cases across India.

The team took to social media to announce the decision. The release said, "Since the film has been made in multiple languages, we would like to release it in all languages on the same day. But with an alarming rise in COVID-19 cases, subsequent precautions and lockdowns, even though our film is ready for release on 23rd April, we want to extend all the support towards the government rules and regulations and have decided to postpone release of Thalaivi."

The team is yet to confirm a new release date. The trailer of the film was released on March 23, 2020 marking the lead actor, Kangana Ranaut’s 34th birthday.

Well-known incidents from Jayalalithaa's life, like the time her saree was pulled in the Tamil Nadu Assembly and how she was pushed from her place during MGR's funeral, find place in the trailer.

Kangana Ranaut, who recently bagged the National Award for her performance in period film Manikarnika and sports-drama Panga, took to Twitter to share new stills from the movie.

Sharing the photos on Twitter, Kangana gave fans a sneak peek into her character’s role in the movie.

She also mentioned the physical transformation she had to undergo in order to prepare and shoot for the role.

The actor shared three stills from the movie that aim to recreate late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s looks from different stages of her life. Kangana is seen in a pair of yellow shorts and white floral top in the first image, while she is seen wearing a shiny golden costume for a dance number in the second still. Kangana is seen as a politician in the third image.

One day to go for the trailer launch of #Thalaivi

Gaining 20 kgs and loosing it all back within a span of few months wasn’t the only challenge that I faced while filming this Epic Biopic, wait is getting over just in few hours Jaya will be your forever ❤️ pic.twitter.com/yeLDPfCdFQ — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 22, 2021

The film, which is spearheaded by director Vijay, will have actor Arvind Swami essaying the role of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M G Ramachandran.