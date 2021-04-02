Watch: Kangana’s ‘Thalaivi’ recreates Jayalalithaa’s song from debut film

Based on late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa’s life, ‘Thalaivi’ stars actors Kangana and Arvind Swami in the lead roles.

The makers of the upcoming multilingual movie Thalaivi, which is based on the life of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, have been giving many updates about the movie and thus increasing fans’ expectations. Ahead of its release, Tollywood actor Akkineni unveiled the video song of the melodious track ‘Mazhai Mazhai’ from the movie. She took to Twitter on Friday to share links of the song in three languages including Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

“Amma's unmatched grace and her stunning screen presence is known to all. Witness her fanfare from Cinema to CM. #ChaliChali #MazhaiMazhai #IlaaIlaa out! Hindi: http://bit.ly/ChaliChali Tamil: http://bit.ly/MazhaiMazhai Telugu: http://bit.ly/IlaaIlaa @KanganaTeam @thearvindswami,” the tweet posted by Samantha read.

Shortly after Samantha posted the tweet, Kangana Ranaut, who is essaying the role of J Jayalalithaa in the film, thanked her for unveiling the track and wrote, “Thank you my dear @Samanthaprabhu2 for being so gracious... You are epitome of woman empowerment, we need to empower each other and that’s real feminism. Thank you.”

Shot in a picturesque location, the melodious number ‘Mazhai Mazhai’ aims to recreate J Jayalalithaa’s popular song ‘Ammamma Kaatru’ from the movie Vennira Aadai, which marked Jayalalithaa’s debut as an actor. Donning bright coloured dresses, Kangana is seen dancing against the backdrop of a fountain. The striking resemblance between Kangana in ‘Mazhai Mazhai’ and Jayalalithaa in ‘Ammamma Kaatru’ is noticeable.

Helmed by filmmaker Vijay, Thalaivi aims to recreate J Jayalalithaa’s journey and celebrate her success in cinema and politics. The film will hit the screens on April 23 and will be released in three languages – Hindi, Tamil and Telugu respectively. Arvind Swami has been roped into essay the role of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MG Ramachandran in the movie.

Thalaivi is bankrolled by Vishnu Vardhan along with Shaailesh R Singh. It has music by composer-turned-actor GV Prakash. Nirav Shah will be handling the camera, while Hollywood makeup artist Jason Collins is in charge of the prosthetic makeup that has been used by the lead actors to recreate the appearances of the eminent personalities they play on screen, in the movie. Jason has previously been on board as the makeup artist for movies such as Captain Marvel, Hunger Games and Blade Runner.