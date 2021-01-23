Tovino Thomas launches his production house

The actor has earlier co-produced the film ‘Kilometers and Kilometers’ which premiered on television last Onam.

Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas launched his own production house on his birthday, January 21. The actor announced the news on his social media.

Thank you all for the wishes. A few years back I wouldn't have imagined getting so much love on my birthday. So I'm taking this opportunity to share something else that I wouldn't have imagined doing, a few years back. Dear all, presenting #TovinoThomasProductions! pic.twitter.com/A87I3SVNEd — Tovino Thomas (@ttovino) January 21, 2021

Tovino wrote, “Thank you all for the wishes. A few years back I wouldn't have imagined getting so much love on my birthday. So I'm taking this opportunity to share something else that I wouldn't have imagined doing, a few years back. Dear all, presenting Tovino Thomas Productions. A humble effort to be part of more movies that matter and add further value to our industry. I'm hoping to make this big opportunity and responsibility count, and create movies that you will all love. Please keep the love and support coming... Nothing fuels me more… (sic).”

Tovino has earlier co-produced the film Kilometers and Kilometers, which premiered on television last Onam.

The actor recently completed the shooting and dubbing of Kaanekkaane. The film is directed by Manu Ashokan and scripted by Bobby-Sanjay, the same team behind Uyare. While Tovino Thomas and Aishwarya Lekshmi play the lead pair in Kaanekkaane, the rest of the cast includes Prem Prakash, Sruthi Ramachandran, and Rony David Raj.

Tovino’s Minnal Murali, a superhero film directed by Basil Joseph and bankrolled by Sophia Paul under the banner Weekend Blockbusters, is also waiting for release. The technical crew of this film includes Baahubali art director Manu Jagadh, Shaan Rahman for scoring music to Manu Manjith’s lyrics, and Livingston Mathew to do the editing. Minnal Murali is written by Arun Anirudhan and Justin Mathew. Andrew D’crus is the VFX supervisor and the sound design is by Nixon George.

Other movies of Tovino include Kala, directed by Rohith VS, and Varav, to be made by Rakesh Mantodi. The teaser of Kala was released on his birthday, and showed glimpses of a film that’s full of action and has a little bit of romance. Tovino and Divya Pillai play the lead roles with a foreign breed canine in an important role. Tovino plays the role Shaji while Divya Pillai plays his wife Vidya. During the shooting of this film, Tovino had suffered abdominal injuries and was admitted to the hospital forcing him to go on a three-week rest to recover.

His newest film in the pipeline Varav will be directed by Rakesh Mantodi. It is co-written by Rakesh Mantodi in association with Saresh Malayankandi and Manu Manjith.

