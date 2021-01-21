Tovino turns 32, wishes pour in from Dulquer, Manju Warrier and others

The actor also released the first look poster of his upcoming Malayalam movie 'Anveshippin Kandethum'.

Wishes have been pouring in from celebrities for Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas who is celebrating his birthday on Thursday. From Manju Warrier, Dulquer Salmaan and Prithviraj, many actors in Mollywood have wished the actor. Tovino turned 32 on Thursday.

Writing a warm note on the friendship he shares with Tovino, Dulquer Salmaan wrote on Facebook, “Happy birthday Tovi ! We’ve had a great journey together all the way back from Theevram ! And till this day our friendship has remained the same. Wishing you more great films and roles and everything you wish for ! Love and prayers to you, Lydia and the kids!”

Posting a picture of Tovino, Manju Warrier wrote, “Happy birthday Toviiiiiii. Stay 'enlightened'.”

Meanwhile, actor Prithviraj shared the first look poster of Tovino's upcoming film Anveshippin Kandethum. "All the best to the entire team of Anveshippin Kandethum," Prithviraj wrote.

Tovino had shared screen space with Manju Warrier in Lucifer, directed by Prithviraj, in 2019. Tovino had also played a key role in the movie Ennu Ninte Moideen starring Prithviraj and Parvathy in the lead roles.

Meanwhile, Aishwarya Lekshmi who paired with him in the 2017 hit Mayaanadhi shared a photo of the actor on Instagram, wishing him on his birthday.

Actors like Siddique, Suraj Venjaramoodu and Guiness Pakru also took to social media to wish Tovino. Singer G Venugopal also wished the actor.

Meanwhile, sharing the first look poster of his upcoming movie Anveshippin Kandethum, Tovino thanked everyone for the wishes. “Here is the first look poster of #AnveshippinKandethum! 'This is not a story of investigation but is the story of those who investigate,’ he wrote in Malayalam. “Thank you everyone for the lovely birthday wishes!! Thank you all my dear colleagues for launching the first look poster!!” the actor added.

