Reading poems, playing his songs on Sitar: How fans celebrated Sushant’s 35th birthday

Sushant’s sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, also announced the setting up of the Sushant Singh Rajput Memorial Fund in Physics in the University of California in Berkeley.

On the occasion of the 35th birth anniversary of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, birthday wishes and messages poured in on various social media platforms. The actor was found dead in his apartment last year, and the subsequent investigation into his death was mired in controversy.

On the occasion of his birth anniversary, Sushant’s sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, wished him a happy birthday on Twitter and also shared a picture of Sushant from his childhood days with their mother. She announced the creation of the Sushant Singh Rajput Memorial Fund in Physics in the University of California in Berkeley which supports the graduate students who are interested in studying Astrophysics in the university, at a cost of $35,000. She thanked people who had made the creation of the fund possible.

This smile can melt every heart ❤️ Happy #SushantDay pic.twitter.com/DHgeTbZFy0 — Shweta Singh Kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) January 21, 2021

Anyone interested in pursuing Astrophysics at UC Berkeley can apply for this fund. Grateful to the Angels who made it possible. Happy Birthday my little Brother, I hope you always stay happy wherever you are! Love You ❤️#SushantDay https://t.co/Bgv3vmmBoQ pic.twitter.com/zqSTIEEAR4 January 20, 2021

Many fans of the actor also recollected their memories of Sushant on Twitter. Some recalled him as a talented, hardworking and gifted human being, and credited him for inspiring their reading habits.

Fans also shared quotes by the actor as well as videos, in which they were reciting poems written on the occasion of his birthday.

Thanks to The Sushant Singh Rajput , my book reading habit is inspired by his passion of reading books !



Happy Birthday! #SushantDay pic.twitter.com/kXstslYrtm — Sumit (@sumitsaurabh) January 21, 2021

Posting this poem again which i made for SSR #SushantDay Birthday wishes to ever living @itsSSR pic.twitter.com/N7dcamketK — Anurag Sinha (@anuragsinha1992) January 21, 2021

SUSHANT 18 DREAM ; PAINT AURORA BOREALIS ✨



And this is seriously made by Sushant in me Because i have gave up days ago but that was only Sush who was pushing me to create this.❤️



HAPPY BIRTHDAY SUSHANT ❤️#SushantDay #SushantSinghRajput #Sushanting pic.twitter.com/jWVu49CbYt — Himani (@Himanii__) January 21, 2021

Happy birthday to the most loving and most humble #SushantSinghRajput !



Our super star must be shining brightest among the stars in the sky .



I wish you come back . We miss you brother . #HappyBirthdaySSR #sushantDay pic.twitter.com/8hzxfWHlaI — Sumit (@sumitsaurabh) January 20, 2021

It's #SushantSinghRajput 's birthday 2mro.



He liked Gandhi's ideology,stood 4 pluralism, scientific rationality,reveled in poetry,respected all cultures, religions,races alike.



He didn't like noise!



U shall b remembered 4 what you stood for Sushant. #HappyBirthdaySSR — Faridoon Shahryar (@iFaridoon) January 20, 2021

Born in Patna in 1986, Sushant started learning dance under celebrity choreographer Shiamak Davar and also joined acting classes later, while studying engineering in New Delhi. He was later spotted by a team from Balaji Telefilms in 2008 and was signed on Kis Desh Mein Hai Meera Dil. Though he had a short role in the serial, he was well-liked by everyone and was brought back for the serial Pavitra Rishta, through which he rose to fame by playing the character of Manav in the serial from 2009 to 2011.

Film producer and director Ekta Kapoor shared clips of Sushant from his small screen days, with the caption, “Sushi forever! Shining bright like a star! Love n light wherever u r! Happie birth on earth day! (sic)”

He then made his film debut in 2013 with Abhishek Kapoor’s Kai Po Che and acted in films such as Detective Byomesh Bakshi, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Raabta, Kedarnath and Drive. Sushant’s last film, Dil Bechara, was released posthumously last year on an OTT platform.

He had reportedly died by suicide on June 2020 in his house in Bandra in Mumbai and the cause for his death is being investigated by the police.