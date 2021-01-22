Watch: Teaser of Tovinoâ€™s â€˜Kalaâ€™ shows a mix of romance and action

It was during the filming of a fight sequence for â€˜Kalaâ€™ a few months ago that Tovino sustained internal injuries.

The teaser of actor Tovino Thomasâ€™s Kala is out and it shows a few telling scenes in tune with a gripping background music. It begins with French novelist Andrew Malrauxâ€™s quote - Man is not what he thinks he is, he is what he hides â€“ and goes onto a mix of shots, showing love, fight, surprise.

It was during the filming of a fight sequence for Kala a few months ago that Tovino sustained internal injuries and had to be admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of a private hospital in Kochi. He recovered well but was advised complete rest following which he was out of action for three weeks.

Kala is directed by Rohith VS and has Tovino and Divya Pillai in the lead roles with a foreign breed canine playing an important role. Tovino plays the role Shaji while Divya Pillai plays his wife Vidya. Dawn Vincent is composing music for Kala with Akhil George handling the camera and Livingston Mathew doing the edits.

While Kala is in the post-production stage, Tovino has various other films in different stages of production. Of this, Kaanekkaane is nearing completion and Minnal Murali is waiting for release.

Directed by Basil Joseph, Minnal Murali is a superhero film bankrolled by Sophia Paul under the banner of Weekend Blockbusters. The technical crew of this film includes Baahubali art director Manu Jagadh, Shaan Rahman for scoring music to Manu Manjithâ€™s lyrics and Livingston Mathew doing the editing. Minnal Murali is written by Arun Anirudhan and Justin Mathew.

Kaanekkaane is directed by Manu Ashokan and scripted by Bobby-Sanjay, who also wrote the directorâ€™s debut film Uyare. Kaanekkaane is bankrolled by TR Shamsudheen. While Tovino Thomas and Aishwarya Lekshmi play the lead pair in it, the rest of the cast includes Prem Prakash, Sruthi Ramachandran and Rony David Raj. The technical crew comprises Alby Antony for cinematography, and Abhilash Balachandran for editing while the music composition is done by Ranjin Raj.

It was announced some weeks ago that Tovinoâ€™s new project is titled Varav. It will be directed by Rakesh Mantodi who scripted Godha and Thira. Varavu is co-written by Rakesh Mantodi in association with Saresh Malayankandi and Manu Manjith.

