Tovino Thomas winds up ‘Kaanekkaane’ dubbing

With this process over, we can expect the filmmakers to come out with the release date of 'Kaanekkaane' soon.

Flix Mollywood

Tovino Thomas recently completed the shooting of Kaanekkaane and is now done with the dubbing. The actor has shared a video of his dubbing wind-up which is going viral online. With this process over, we can expect the filmmakers to come out with the release date of Kaanekkaane soon.

The film is directed by Manu Ashokan and scripted by Bobby-Sanjay, who had written the director’s debut film Uyare. Kaanekkaane is bankrolled by TR Shamsudheen. While Tovino Thomas and Aishwarya Lekshmi play the lead pair in it, the rest of the star cast includes Prem Prakash, Sruthi Ramachandran and Rony David Raj. The technical crew comprises Alby Antony for cinematography, and Abhilash Balachandran for editing while the music is composed by Ranjin Raj.

In an interview with the Times of India, Tovino disclosed his role in Kaanekkaane to be that of a creative head of a marketing company who loves to change his get-ups often. He was quoted by the daily as saying, “Even in Manu’s Uyare, he wanted my character to not look like a quintessential head of an airline company. So, apart from the overgrown beard and hair, the characters in Kala and Kaanekkaane have distinct personalities; while one is soft-spoken, the other is domineering.”

While Kaanekkaane is nearing completion, Tovino Thomas has a number of films in his kitty including Minnal Murali. Directed by Basil Joseph, Minnal Murali is bankrolled by Sophia Paul under the banner of Weekend Blockbusters. The technical crew of this film includes Baahubali art director Manu Jagadh in charge of the art department, Shaan Rahman for scoring music to Manu Manjith’s lyrics, and editing by Livingston Mathew. Minnal Murali is written by Arun Anirudhan and Justin Mathew. Andrew D’crus is the VFX supervisor and the sound design is by Nixon George. Cedin Paul and Kevin Paul are the project designers of Minnal Murali. Hassan Vandoor has done makeup, with Melwy J designing the costumes. Tovino Thomas revealed earlier that this superhero film will have oodles of comedy attracting the family audiences.

The actor also has Kala in the post-production mode. Directed by Rohith VS, Kala has Tovino and Divya Pillai in the lead roles with a foreign breed canine playing an important role. Tovino plays the role of Shaji while Divya Pillai plays his wife Vidya. Dawn Vincent is composing music for Kala with Akhil George handling the camera and Livingston Mathew doing the edits. During the shooting of this film, Tovino had abdominal injuries and was admitted to the hospital forcing him to go on a three-week rest to recover.

His other projects in the post-production mode include Naradan, Vazhakku and Kurup.

It may be recalled that there was an announcement some weeks ago about Tovino Thomas’ new project titled Varavu. It will be directed by Rakesh Mantodi, who had scripted Godha and Thira. Varavu is co-written by Rakesh Mantodi in association with Saresh Malayankandi and Manu Manjith. Vishwajith has been roped in to crank the camera for this venture. Pradeep Kumar Pathiyara is producing this flick under the banner Pathiyara Entertainments.

