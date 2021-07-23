Suriya’s next with director Gnanavel titled ‘Jai Bhim’

The title and first look poster of the tentatively titled movie ‘Suriya 39’ was released on July 23, marking actor Suriya’s birthday.

Flix Kollywood

The makers of the tentatively titled movie Suriya 39 unveiled the title and first-look poster of the movie on July 23, marking the actor’s birthday. The movie has been titled Jai Bhim. Suriya is seen as a lawyer in the first look poster of the movie. Helmed by director Gnanavel, Jai Bhim stars actor Rajisha Vijayan opposite Suriya. Sharing the poster, Suriya wrote that he is excited to share the first look poster of the movie with fans. The title and first-look indicate that the movie is likely to discuss social issues such as caste.

Jai Bhim will be bankrolled by Rajsekar Pandian under the banner of 2D Entertainment. Actor Prakash Raj has been roped in to play a pivotal role in the movie. The technical crew comprises SR Kathir as cinematographer and Philomin Raj as editor. Kadhir is on board as the art director, while popular action-choreographer duo Anbariv will be taking care of stunt sequences in the film. Further details about the rest of the cast and crew are awaited. Earlier, images from the sets of Jai Bhim went viral on social media.

Many members from the film fraternity as well as fans have taken to social media to convey their wishes to actor Suriya on his birthday. The title and first look of his upcoming movie Etharkkum Thunindhavan was unveiled on July 22, ahead of his birthday. The Pandiraj directorial stars actor Priyanka Arul Mohan as the female lead. Actor Sathyara as well as Vinay Rai have been roped in to play pivotal roles in the movie. Bankrolled by Sun Pictures, Etharkkum Thunindhav an has music by composer D Imman. The makers of the movie also treated fans with the second and third look posters from the movie on Friday, to celebrate Suriya’s birthday.

Meanwhile, team Navarasa too released images from director Gautham Vasudev Menon’s romantic short Guitar Kambi Mele Nindru, which features actors Suriya and Prayaga Martin in the lead.

