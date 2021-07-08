In pics: Images from Maniratnam and Jayendra's â€˜Navarasaâ€™ go viral

The anthology film has nine directors coming together, including Priyadarshan, Gautham Menon and others.

Flix Kollywood

Upcoming Tamil anthology Navarasa is all set for its Over-the-Top (OTT) release on Netflix. Navarasa will feature nine shorts, helmed by nine directors. The shorts will each focus on a specific emotion based on the Indian concept of the nine human emotions â€“ love, courage, compassion, wonder, laughter, fear, disgust, anger and tranquility. The list of nine directors includes actor Arvind Swami (in his directorial debut), Gautam Vasudev Menon, Priyadarshan, Bejoy Nambiar, Karthik Subbaraj, Sarjun, Vasanth, Karthick Naren and Rathindran Prasad. Navaras a is created by Mani Ratnam, while it is presented by Mani Ratnam under his home banner Madras Talkies and Jayendra Panchapakesan of Qube Cinemas.

Ahead of its release, several images from the movie have gone viral after they were shared by Tamil magazine Ananda Vikatan in a Twitter thread. The anthology stars an ensemble cast that includes actors Suriya, Vijay Sethupathi, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Siddharth and Yogi Babu among others.

In Vikatanâ€™s post, the titles of each short and other details were revealed. An image featuring actors Suriya and Pragya Martin listening to music together is being circulated widely on social media. The duo will be sharing the screen in Gautham Menon's short film titled Guitar Kambi Mele Nindru, which is likely to be a romantic drama. Fans cannot wait to watch Suriya as a romantic hero again.

Director Bejoy Nambiar will be directing the short titled Ethiri, which will star actor Vijay Sethupathi in the lead. Actors Prakash Raj, Ashok Selvan and Revathi are also part of this segment. The plot of Ethiri is likely to be based on the theme of compassion. Donning a black shirt, Vijay Sethupathi looks disheartened in the latest still from Ethiri.

Starring Yogi Babu in the lead, filmmaker Priyadarshan will be directing the short Summer of 92. Reportedly based on the theme of laughter, this segment will feature actors Ramya Nambeesan and Nedumudi Venu alongside Yogi Babu. The still from Summer of 92 features Yogi Babu delivering a speech.

Touted to be a sci-fi drama, Karthick Narenâ€™s short has been titled Agni. Starring actors Arvind Swami, Prasanna and Purna in pivotal roles, the theme of the short is said to be wonder. Prasanna and Arvind Swami are spotted staring at the camera, sporting an astonished look in a still from Agni.

Arvind Swami is also making his directorial debut with the short film titled Rowthiram, that stars actor Riythvika as a cop. As the title suggests, Rowthiram will explore the emotion of anger. Riythvika is seen sporting an intense look as a cop in the still from Rowthiram.

Inmai marks the first-time collaboration between Siddharth and Parvathy who are playing the lead roles. The Rathindran Prasad directorial is said to be based on the theme of fear. In an image from Inmai, Siddharth is seen in formal clothes, while Parvathy is seen with a shawl wrapped over her head. Both of them are seen holding tea cups.

Director Vasanthâ€™s segment titled Payasam features Aditi Balan, Delhi Ganesh and Rohini in important roles. Clad in a veshti, Delhi Ganesh looks disappointed in the image from Payasam, suggesting that the short film might be based on the theme of disgust.

Based on the rasa of Peace, the short film which goes by the same name, stars actors Bobby Simha, Gautham Menon and Sananth in the lead. The image from the Karthik Subbaraj directorial features Bobby Simha sporting an intense look, while Gautham Menon is seen in a green shirt and cap. We also see a school-going child in the backdrop.

Sarjunâ€™s segment in Navarasa has been titled Thunintha Pin. Based on the theme of courage, the project stars actors Atharvaa, Anjali and Kishore in pivotal roles. In a still from Thunintha Pin, Atharvaa is seen pointing a gun. He is likely to essay the role of an army man in the short film.

Navarasa has music by AR Rahman, D Imman, Ghibran, Arul Dev, Karthik, Ron Ethan, Govind Vasantha and Justin Prabhakaran.