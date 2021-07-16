Title poster of Vetrimaaran and Suriya’s ‘Vaadi Vaasal’ out

The film is based on acclaimed Tamil writer CS Chellappa’s novel by the same name.

The title look of director Vetrimaaran’s much-anticipated film Vaadi Vaasal was released on Friday. The movie stars actor Suriya in the lead and is bankrolled by Kalaippuli S Thanu under the banner of V Creations. The title poster features the imprint of a bull against a grey backdrop. It also depicts a bull and human footprint. Vaadi Vaasal is based on the novel by the same name, written by late writer CS Chellappa. The story of the novel is based on a bull-tamer named Picchi, whose father is killed by the bull. Sharing the title look, producer S Thanu wrote, “A symbol that signifies our History and Bravery, I am extremely delighted and proud to present the Title look.”

The title poster as well as the makers’ tweets indicate that the movie is likely to revolve around Tamil Nadu’s bull-fighting sport Jallikattu. Vaadi Vaasal refers to a place in Madurai district where thousands of spectators gather to watch the bull-fighting sport Jallikattu.

The movie has music by composer GV Prakash. Vaadi Vaasal marks GV Prakash’s 75th movie as a composer. The first look of actor Suriya’s character from the movie was unveiled last year on July 23, marking actor Suriya’s birthday. Suriya looks charged up in the first-look poster of the movie. R Velraj is on board as the cinematographer for the venture, while Jackie has been roped in as the art designer. Both Velraj and Jackie have teamed up with director Vetrimaaran for other projects as well.

The movie marks director Vetrimaaran’s third book adaptation for films, after Visaranai and Asuran, films that won critical acclaim at a national level. Visaranai bagged the National Award under the category of Best Feature Film.

Actor Suriya is currently shooting for a film with director Pandiraj, which has been tentatively titled Suriya40. Meanwhile, director Vetrimaaran is working on the upcoming Tamil movie Viduthalai, starring Vijay Sethupathi and Soori, among others in pivotal roles.

