Popular Kollywood actor Suriya will sport a new look for his next film which has been tentatively titled Suriya 39. The shooting for the movie, which is being directed by TJ Gnanavel, is currently taking place in Chennai. And images of Suriya from the sets of the movie have gone viral on social media.

Suriya will be playing the role of a lawyer in the movie. And two images from the sets of Suriya 39 have started doing the rounds on social media recently. In the first image, Suriya is seen dressed as a lawyer, wearing a black coat, and is surrounded by other lawyers all wearing black coats and white armbands. In the second image, the actor is wearing a white shirt and sporting a new look with long hair.

Helmed by director Gnanavel of Kootathil Oruthan fame, the film also stars Malayalam actor Rajisha Vijayan opposite Suriya. Rajisha made her Kollywood debut in the recently released Tamil movie Karnan, where she shared the screen with actor Dhanush. Manikandan has been roped in as both writer and actor in this venture.

Suriya was last seen in director Sudha Kongaraâ€™s popular movie Soorarai Pottru, which was released on Amazon Prime Video. The movie is based on real-life incidents from the life of Captain GR Gopinath, founder of Air Deccan. The film also featured actors Aparna Balamurali, Urvashi, Karunas, Paresh Rawal, Mohan Babu and others in important roles. It received critical acclaim and praises from fans.

Suriya awaits the release of the upcoming Tamil anthology Navarasa, where he will be seen in the short film directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon. Popular actors, directors and technicians have come together for the project. Suriya is also currently shooting for a much-anticipated project, which has been tentatively titled Suriya 40. It is helmed by director Pandiraj, under the banner of Sun Picture. This marks the first-time collaboration between Suriya and Pandiraj, and Suriya 40 will also see actor Priyanka Arul Mohan playing the female lead.