Putting an end to the long wait, the makers of actor Suriya’s tentatively titled movie Suriya 40, unveiled the first-look and title of the movie on Thursday, July 22, ahead of Suriya’s birthday on July 23.The movie has been titled Etharkkum Thunindhavan.
The Pandiraj directorial stars actor Priyanka Arul Mohan opposite Suriya. Actor Sathyaraj too has been roped in to play a pivotal role in the movie. Bankrolled by Sun Pictures, the film has music by award-winning composer D Imman. Jayamkondaan fame Vinay Rai will be essaying the role of an antagonist. Suriya 40 went on floors on February 15 this year.
The project marks the third-time collaboration between filmmaker Pandiraj and actor Suriya after the 2015 family-drama Pasanga 2. He also appeared in a cameo role in Kadaikutty Singam, which starred his brother, actor Karthi in the lead.
Suriya was last seen in Soorarai Pottru, which was widely appreciated by audiences. Soorarai Pottru
He will be seen in a cameo role in the upcoming biographical drama Rocketry: The Nambi effect, co-starring actors Madhavan and Simran in the lead. The plot of Rocketry is based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, a former scientist with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), who was accused of espionage. He also has other films such as Navarasa and the untitled movie Suriya 41 in the pipeline.