Watch: First look of Suriya’s ‘Etharkkum Thunindhavan’ promises a gripping thriller

The first-look and title of the Pandiraj directorial were unveiled on July 22, ahead of actor Suriya’s birthday on July 23.

Flix Kollywood

Putting an end to the long wait, the makers of actor Suriya’s tentatively titled movie Suriya 40, unveiled the first-look and title of the movie on Thursday, July 22, ahead of Suriya’s birthday on July 23.The movie has been titled Etharkkum Thunindhavan. Holding a sword, Suriya walks into a factory, where we see injured people lying on the ground. The video features a series of close-up shots where we see Suriya dragging someone’s body or pointing his gun and shooting at someone. Towards the end of nearly half a minute video, we see the silhouette of Suriya with a sword along with upbeat background music, setting the tone for an intriguing thriller.

The Pandiraj directorial stars actor Priyanka Arul Mohan opposite Suriya. Actor Sathyaraj too has been roped in to play a pivotal role in the movie. Bankrolled by Sun Pictures, the film has music by award-winning composer D Imman. Jayamkondaan fame Vinay Rai will be essaying the role of an antagonist. Suriya 40 went on floors on February 15 this year.

The project marks the third-time collaboration between filmmaker Pandiraj and actor Suriya after the 2015 family-drama Pasanga 2. He also appeared in a cameo role in Kadaikutty Singam, which starred his brother, actor Karthi in the lead.

Suriya was last seen in Soorarai Pottru, which was widely appreciated by audiences. Soorarai Pottru recently made it to the list of movies that were eligible for Oscar nominations this year. However, it was unable to secure a nomination. Partially based on the biography of Captain GR Gopinath's Simply Fly, the movie stars actors Suriya, Aparna Balamurali, Krishna Kumar, Urvashi, Karunas and Paresh Rawal in pivotal roles. The Sudha Kongara directorial released on streaming platform Amazon Prime Video in November last year.

He will be seen in a cameo role in the upcoming biographical drama Rocketry: The Nambi effect, co-starring actors Madhavan and Simran in the lead. The plot of Rocketry is based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, a former scientist with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), who was accused of espionage. He also has other films such as Navarasa and the untitled movie Suriya 41 in the pipeline.