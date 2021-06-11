Suriya and Karthi provide financial aid to fan club members affected by pandemic

Earlier, the actors along with their father and actor Sivakumar, had made a contribution worth Rs 1 crore to CMPRF.

The second wave of the coronavirus pandemic has forced many states into lockdowns for the second time, which has severely impacted the livelihoods of many people, including COVID-19 patients and their caretakers. Many celebrities and actors have been stepping forward to help those who have been affected by the pandemic. Most recently, actors Suriya and Karthi donated money to members of their fan clubs who have been struggling financially during this time.

TNM has confirmed that the actors transferred Rs 5,000 each to 250 and 150 members, respectively, of their fan clubs via bank transfer. The amount has been transferred to administrators of the fan clubs, who in turn identify and distribute the money to members most in need. Earlier, the brothers, along with their father and actor Sivakumar, had made a contribution worth Rs 1 crore to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Public Relief fund (CMPRF), after CM Stalin urged citizens to donate to the fund.

“People are battling against fire. We have to save them from COVID-19. We should all raise support for that. We are trying to do what we can and this is our small contribution. Everyone should be healthy. Those in the media, please stay healthy. Please pray for people’s health,” actor Sivakumar told reporters after meeting Chief Minister MK Stalin on May 12. Sivakumar was accompanied by Suriya and Karthi.

On the professional front, Suriya, who was last seen in Amazon Prime Video’s hit film Soorarai Pottru, has teamed up with director Pandiraj for a new movie. He is also shooting for another movie with filmmaker TJ Gnanavel, wherein he will be seen alongside Karnan fame Rajisha Vijayan. Further details about both the projects are yet to be revealed by the makers. Meanwhile, Karthi will be next seen in Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan. He also has the upcoming movie Sardar in his kitty. Karthi was last seen in action drama Sulthan with his co-star Rashmika Mandanna.