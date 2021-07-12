Rajinikanth says he will hold discussion with RMM on his political entry

The actor returned to Chennai after his medical checkup in the US a few days ago.

The big will-he-won’t-he question about actor Rajinikanth’s political entry seems to have returned, as the superstar suggested that he will be holding a discussion with supporters about whether he should make a political entry. The actor said he will be holding a meeting with members of the Rajini Makkal Mandram (RMM) and will announce his decision whether he will be entering politics or not after that.

“I will discuss issues and questions that my fans and supporters have about my political plunge. I will discuss this and speak to you again. I will announce my return to politics after consulting with the executives of RMM,” Rajinikanth told reporters in Chennai on Monday, July 12. This comes almost eight months after Rajinikanth announced that he will not be entering politics.

"After my announcement that I will not be entering politics, I was busy with the movie shooting of Annaatthe. Then there were elections, followed by the second wave of COVID-19, so I couldn't meet the party members and fans. So have decided to meet them now and discuss these things," Rajinikanth said.

There had been tremendous speculation over Rajinikanth’s political entry for almost three years before Rajinikanth announced that he will not be entering politics. It was on New Year’s Eve in 2017 that Rajinikanth had announced that he will be joining politics. Since then, Rajini’s party has been in the making and soon, his fan clubs were reorganised as the Rajini Makkal Mandram considered the precursor to the party. However, there was no update till December 2020, which is when Rajinikanth announced that his party will be launched in January 2021and that he will contest the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

However, on December 29, 2020, months ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections, Rajinikanth had laid to rest speculation about his big political entry when he had announced he will not be entering politics, citing his health. Rajinikanth had been hospitalised in Hyderabad briefly last year for fluctuating blood pressure. Rajinikanth had opted out of contesting elections and at that time, he had said that he will try to serve the people without entering politics.

At the time, his supporters had been shocked by the decision, and had asked Rajinikanth to reconsider his decision. However, Rajinikanth had released a statement, asking his fans not to urge him to join politics. Rajini Makkal Mandram had also then said that its members can resign from RMM and can choose to work with other political parties.

Rajinikanth told reporters on Monday that he will be meeting members of the RMM in Chennai to decide on the group’s future as well.

Watch Rajinikanth's remarks to the media: