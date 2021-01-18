Rajini Makkal Mandram says its members can resign, work with other political parties

RMM’s statement comes after three office bearers of the organisation joined the DMK on Sunday.

An official statement from Rajini Makkal Mandram (RMM) on Monday stated that members of the organisation are free to relieve themselves and work with any political parties if they wish. This comes weeks after actor Rajinikanth had announced on December 29 that he will not be entering politics.

“Members can resign from Rajini Makkal Mandram and work with other political parties. Though they join other parties, the members of Rajini Makkal Mandram should not forget that they are fans of our beloved leader,” stated a press release issued by RMM manager VM Sudhakar. Rajinikanth’s fan clubs had been reorganised into RMM in 2018 and was believed to be the precursor to the party that the actor was widely expected to launch.

This statement was released after certain office bearers of the organisation joined the DMK ahead of the Assembly Elections in Tamil Nadu. On Sunday, three district secretaries of RMM joined the DMK in the presence of party president MK Stalin in Chennai. Three other functionaries of RMM also joined the DMK.

Rajinikanth’s decision to opt out of politics after decades of speculation came as a rude shock to thousands of supporters and fans. He had cited his health issues and the COVID-19 pandemic for not floating his political party. Having been hospitalised for fluctuating blood pressure and exhaustion in Hyderabad on December 25, Rajini said he saw it as a ‘warning given by god’.

Rajini’s decision was met with a huge protest by his fans on January 10 demanding that he make good on his promise of entering politics. However, a day later the actor released a statement stating that the protest by his fans ‘pained him’ and urged them not to demonstrate against his decision.

Thuglak editor S Gurumurthy, who is believed to be close to Rajinikanth, recently renewed speculation over the actor’s political plans, stating, “As far as Rajinikanth is concerned, I have spoken and spent a lot of time with him. I had said that he should come to politics but when it comes to his health, only he and his family can take a call. He likes me because of that. I have never forced his hand. If what happened to him in Hyderabad happened after he started the party and his blood pressure rose, and his body rejected the kidney, there is no saying what will happen to the party. So there is no point in finding fault in his decision. But I have written that he still has a part to play. I think this is not the end."