Rajinikanth rules out political entry, dissolves Rajini Makkal Mandram

The Rajini Makkal Mandram will henceforth function as a forum for welfare work, said Rajinikanth.

Actor Rajinikanth on Monday, July 12, ruled out his political entry and said that he is dissolving the Rajini Makkal Mandram, the organisation of fan clubs that had been acting as a precursor to his political party. In a statement issued on Monday, Rajinikanth said that there had been many questions on the forum and what it stood for.

“I had thought of starting a political party and getting involved in politics. But the timing was such that it was not possible. I have no intention of getting involved in politics in the future, so I kindly inform you that the Rajini Makkal Mandram will function as a fan charity forum for the benefit of the people,” Rajinikanth said in the statement. The secretaries, associates, deputy secretaries and executive committee members in the RMM will continue for the time being, he said.

Earlier on Monday, the actor had said he will be holding a meeting with members of the RMM and will announce his decision whether he will be entering politics or not after that. He had also said that will be meeting members of the RMM in Chennai to decide on the group’s future as well.

There had been tremendous speculation over Rajinikanth’s political entry for almost three years before Rajinikanth announced that he will not be entering politics. It was on New Year’s Eve in 2017 that Rajinikanth had announced that he will be joining politics. Since then, Rajini’s party has been in the making and soon, his fan clubs were reorganised as the Rajini Makkal Mandram considered the precursor to the party. However, there was no update till December 2020, which is when Rajinikanth announced that his party will be launched in January 2021and that he will contest the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. However, on December 29, 2020, months ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections, Rajinikanth had laid to rest speculation about his big political entry when he had announced he will not be entering politics, citing his health. Rajinikanth had been hospitalised in Hyderabad briefly last year for fluctuating blood pressure. Rajinikanth had opted out of contesting elections and at that time, he had said that he will try to serve the people without entering politics.