Rajinikanth announces he is not entering electoral politics now

The news comes after he was discharged from Apollo Hospital after showing blood pressure showed fluctuations.

news Politics

Two days after he was discharged after being hospitalised for severe blood pressure fluctuations, superstar Rajinikanth has said he will not be joining politics. “I see this health complication (hospitalisation) this as a warning given to me by God,” the actor said in a statement issued on Tuesday.

Rajinikanth has clearly said that his inability to venture out and campaign during the pandemic is behind this decision. “It is impossible to secure an uprising in politics and a big victory by solely depending on news media and social media for campaign after I start the political party. Those who have experience in politics will not deny this fact. I will have to go to the people for campaigning and meet thousands and lakhs of people. Even in a group of 120 people (crew of Annatthe), there was a coronavirus infection and I had to stay under doctors’ watch for three days. Now this coronavirus has changed its form and is spreading as a variant strain. ,” Rajinikanth said in a three-page statement he issued on Tuesday

His announcement comes after Rajinikanth was hospitalised on Christmas Day in Hyderabad after suffering from severe hypertension and exhaustion. He was discharged two days later on December 27 with his doctors advising him to take complete bed rest for a week, maintain limited physician activity, avoid stress and abstain from undertaking activities that would put him at risk of contracting COVID-19. The advisory was based on the superstar’s health history of being a post-transplant patient, having hypertension and considering his age.