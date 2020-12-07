In pics: Allu Arjun and family fly to Udaipur for Niharika's wedding in pvt jet

The actor took to social media to share pictures of the journey with his family.

Flix Entertainment

Allu Arjun and his family on Monday took a chartered flight to Udaipur to attend the wedding of his cousin Niharika with her fiancé Chaitanya JV. He has been on a photo-posting spree Instagram, sharing some adorable pictures clicked during their journey that went viral. Arjun shared the photos of him with his children Arha and Ayaan. He also posted a photo of his wife Sneha Reddy and captioned it “cutie”. Allu Arjun also shared a photo of him and his family outside the chartered flight and captioned, “Flying together as a family after years. N&C Wedding celebrations begin… #allufamily (sic).”

According to the reports, a sangeet will be hosted, where Niharika will reportedly shake a leg with her fiancé. Her cousins Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Sai Dharam Tej and Vaishnav Tej will perform alongside Megastar Chiranjeevi.

Niharika Konidela, an actor-producer, started her career as a television presenter and then transitioned into a web-series star. She has acted in multiple series produced by her production house, Pink Elephant Pictures.



Allu Arjun's daughter, Arha

She is all set to marry her fiancé Chaitanya JV at Udaipur’s Udaivilas Palace. The pre-wedding celebrations have been on since December 5. Niharika was seen sporting a saree that her mother Padmaja Konidela wore during her wedding. She posted a collage on Instagram with their photos paired side by side. Her father commented on the post, “My wife looks pretty but my Niha thalli looks like an angel (sic).”

Niharika got engaged to Chaitanya in August at a plush hotel in Hyderabad. The engagement was attended by Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun and Sai Dharam Tej, while following the social distancing protocols.

Allu Arjun was last seen in the film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, and recently resumed shooting for the film Pushpa, where he will star alongside Rashmika Mandanna.