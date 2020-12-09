Photos: Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya shine in yellow at their haldi ceremony

Niharika and Chaitanya are all set to marry later today at the Udaivilas Palace in Udaipur.

Actor-producer Niharika Konidela who is all set to marry Chaitanya Jonnalagadda on Wednesday in Udaipur’s Udaivilas Palace, had haldi ceremony at the same venue this morning. Photos from the duo’s haldi ceremony shared on social media show Niharika in a bright yellow saree and Chaitanya in a yellow Kurta.

Niharika’s father, Naga Babu, shared a video from the event, saying, “Painting the skies of Udaipur yellow.” In the video, the bride and groom can be seen walking in for the ceremony with traditional music playing, along with their families dressed in white and yellow colours, matching with the haldi ceremony theme.

Niharika also put a story on Instagram where she is resting on a chair. “Calm before the storm,” she said, sharing the snippet.

The duo got engaged in Hyderabad on August 13 in an intimate ceremony. The pre-wedding festivities kickstarted with the sangeet function on December 7, followed by a mehendi ceremony the next day. The Niharika-Chaitanya wedding, which is being called the ‘Nischay’ wedding, has Allu Arjun, Sneha Reddy, Ram Charan, Upasana Konidela, Sai Dharam Tej, Varun Tej among others in attendance. Per reports, only 120 people were invited in order to maintain physical distancing norms. Photos of the actors and guests enjoying themselves have been shared widely.

On the work front, Niharika was last seen in films like Oka Manasu, Oru Nalla Naal Paathu Solren, Happy Wedding and Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. She has also been a television presenter for Dhee Juniors on ETV. She also has a production house named Pink Elephant Pictures.

Niharika’s fiancé Chaitanya Jonnalagadda is the son of Guntur Inspector General of Police J Prabhakar Rao. Chaitanya is currently working in Tech Mahindra and graduated from Indian School of Business.

