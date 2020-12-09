Tollywood actor Niharika Konidela marries Chaitanya Jonnalagadda in Udaipur

The wedding was an intimate yet grand affair with 120 family and close friends in attendance.

The much-anticipated wedding of Tollywood actor Niharika Konidela to her fiance Chaitanya Jonnalagadda finally took place on Wednesday at 7.15 pm in Udaivilas Palace in Udaipur. The wedding was an intimate yet grand affair with 120 family and close friends in attendance, due to the ongoing COVID-19 restrictions. According to reports, the wedding in Udaipur was planned by Niharika’s brother Varun Tej, who is also an actor.

On her wedding day, Niharika had earlier been seen in a bright red pattu saree, a contrasting green blouse with Muggam work embroidered on it and matching jewellery. During the Jeela Karra Bellam event, while Niharika was seen in a gold-coloured saree, with a veil over her head, Chaitanya wore a chocolate-brown kurta pyjama set.

Sharing a wedding photo, Niharika’s father Nagababu wrote an emotional note about Niharika. “Serious nostalgia hit me all again! It feels like the first day of her school, just that she won't be returning by evening. It took years to make peace with the fact that my baby girl is all grown up to go to school. Just dunno how long it will be this time. Only time will decide,” he said.

Family members were seen dressed in grand attire for Niharika and Chaitanya’s wedding.

The pre-wedding festivities kick started with a Sangeeth, where Tollywood songs were played. Pictures of Allu Arjun, Sneha Reddy, Ram Charan, Upasana Konidela, Sai Dharam Tej, Varun Tej, among others, were also shared widely from the event. The Sangeet was followed by a Mehendi ceremony.

On the work front, Niharika was last seen in movies such as Oka Manasu, Oru Nalla Naal Paathu Solren, Happy Wedding and Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. She has also been a television presenter for Dhee Juniors on ETV. While her fiance Chaitanya Jonnalagadda is the son of Guntur Inspector General of Police J Prabhakar Rao, he is currently working in Tech Mahindra and graduated from the Indian School of Business. The duo got engaged in Hyderabad on August 13 in an intimate ceremony.

