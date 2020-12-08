Photos: Niharika-Chaitanya pre-wedding ceremonies look like a lot of fun

Ram Charan, Allu Arjun and others have been sharing photos from the destination wedding of actor Niharika Konidela

Niharika Konidela, actor-producer and daughter of Naga Babu, is all set to get married to her fiancÃ© Chaitanya J V in a close-knit yet grandeur ceremony at the Udaivilas Palace in Udaipur on December 9. The pictures of her sangeet and other celebrations have surfaced where she can be seen revelling in the merry with her cousins Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Allu Sirish, Sai Dharam Tej, Varun Tej and Vaisshnav Tej: notable actors of Tollywood. Naga Babu is the brother of Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan.

While the cousins and the bride opted for dark colours, the groom donned a contrasting sherwani for the do. Everyone looked ethereal in their couture. The ravishing bride shook a leg with her fiancÃ© and then proceeded to show some moves with her brother Ram Charan, who also shared many of the photos from the sangeet.

Actor-politician Pawan Kalyan of Jana Sena Party, her uncle, gave the pre-wedding party a miss as he is protesting with farmers in Andhra Pradesh demanding compensation for damages cause by Cyclone Nivar. Pawan Kalyan however left to Udaipur on Tuesday evening. Meanwhile megastar Chiranjeevi shared an old photo of little Niharika and him, wishing her a good life ahead on microblogging site Instagram. Naga Babu has also been actively sharing the pictures from the wedding on his account. Heâ€™s shared photos of himself with the family, Ram Charan and the festivities so far.

His Love Transcends all the Borders of

Time & Age

His smile Transforms every

Event into a Celebration @KChiruTweets

The Day of the Bride @IamNiharikaK#nischay pic.twitter.com/5Efekdl0QM â€” Naga Babu Konidela (@NagaBabuOffl) December 6, 2020

Following the social distancing norms, only 120 people have been invited to the wedding. This wedding, like any other celebrity wedding this year, is an intimate affair. The pre-wedding festivities kicked off on Sunday, December 5 in Hyderabad. Niharika and Chaitanya got engaged in August in a grandeur hotel in Hyderabad.

As A Family We gave You `ROOTS`..

AS A Father I gave You `WINGS`...



The Wings will take You High

&

The Roots will keep You Safe



The 2 Best gifts your loving Daddu can offer

Love you to the moon & Back @IamNiharikaK#nischay pic.twitter.com/q3VzBiNpg6 â€” Naga Babu Konidela (@NagaBabuOffl) December 7, 2020

Allu Arjun has shared a picture posing with his brothers, businessman Allu Bobby and actor Allu Sirish.The brothers can be seen sitting in the image. "Allu Brothers," Arjun wrote as caption with the image, which currently has 1.1 million likes on the photo-sharing website.

Day One, Sangeet at the #Nischay wedding. Outfit : Gaurav Gupta | Styled by : Ashwin Mawle. pic.twitter.com/HHwvm4CF3Y â€” Allu Sirish (@AlluSirish) December 8, 2020

Niharika has worked in films like "Oka Manasu", "Oru Nalla Naal Paathu Solren", "Happy Wedding" and "Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy".