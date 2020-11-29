No ‘biggini shoot’, says Samantha as her Maldives holiday comes to an end

‘Biggini Shoot’ is a viral mashup of a snippet from a Hindi reality show from 2011 which recently went viral.

Flix Entertainment

Samantha Akkineni has been holidaying in the Maldives with partner Naga Chaitanya, and has been sharing glimpses of the beach holiday regularly with her fans on her Instagram page. The week-long holiday seems to have come to an end, with Samantha posting a photograph of herself in a shimmering green dress while walking by the sea. “No ‘biggini shoot’... that’s all folks,” Samantha wrote.

‘Biggini shoot’ refers to a viral video based on an interview from the reality show Emotional Atyachar from 2011. Speaking to the show’s host Pravesh Rana, participant Poonam Sethi pronounces the word ‘bikini’ as ‘biggini’, while talking about her modelling career and a recent magazine shoot she had done.

A mashup video of her lines created by content creator Yashraj Mukhate went viral about two months ago, with many Instagram users creating reels and videos to the sound of the mashup. Yashraj Mukhate had previously created the viral mashup of the Kokilaben-Gopi scene from the Hindi serial Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, which was also similarly recreated by many people .

Earlier in October, when Taapsee was in Maldives, she had posted a video to the sound of the ‘Biggini Shoot’ mashup. Her sisters, Shagun Pannu and Evania Pannu also appear in the video which was shot at the island resort where the actor was holidaying with her family.

Taapsee’s video made the mashup even more popular. While it continues to remain popular, it has also been pointed out that the mashup insensitively mocks Poonam for mispronouncing an English word, and for expressing an aspirational attitude and attempting to sound confident and urban while talking about her career and her relationship with her partner.

Many Tollywood actors have been vacationing in the Maldives lately, and have been posting picturesque photos from beach resorts. Actor Rakul Preet Singh also went to Maldives on a family holiday recently. Kajal Aggarwal, who recently married her long-time partner Gautam Kitchlu, also chose Maldives for her honeymoon.

The luxurious island resorts where the celebrities have been spending their holidays are prominently featured in their Instagram posts.