Actor Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu got married on October 30, in an intimate wedding ceremony in Mumbai. Now, the couple are off to the Maldives for their honeymoon. The Magheera actor and her husband shared pictures on their social media of their holiday, for which they are taking the necessary precautions in light of COVID-19.



Gautam posted a picture of himself on Instagram, with the caption: "Grateful for being able to travel again while taking necessary precautions. Slowly steadily we inch back towards normalcy. My affinity towards beautiful spaces seems to continue."



Recently, Kajal Aggarwal took to Instagram to share pictures from her first Karwa Chauth celebration. She wore a red saree by Manish Malhotra, and completed her look with ‘chooda’ (bangles) and statement earrings. Sharing the pictures, Kajal wrote: “1st Karvachauth in @manishmalhotraworld @manishmalhotra05 @manishmalhotrajewellery @stylebyami”On the professional front, the actor will be next seen in S Shankar's Indian 2. Kajal also has the films Mosagallu and Mumbai Saga in her kitty. In Mosagallu, she will share the screen with Vishnu Manchu. The star cast of the film also includes Ruhaani Singh and Suneil Shetty in important roles. Mosagallu, directed by Jeffrey Gee Chin, is touted to be a bilingual film that will be released in Telugu and English simultaneously. The film is produced by Vishnu Manchu under his home banner AVA Entertainment, in association with 24 Frames Factory. Reports are that the film is inspired by the large-scale IT scam that shook the nation some time ago. With the shooting halted due to the lockdown, its release date may be pushed off to later this year, we hear.Kajal is also pairing up with Megastar Chiranjeevi in Acharya, helmed by Koratala Siva. The film originally was supposed to mark Trisha’s return to the Telugu film industry, after many years. However, she opted out of the project due to creative differences. Kajal Aggarwal was brought in to play Trisha’s role. It has already been confirmed that Ram Charan will be seen playing a key role in the film as well.Kajal is also part of director Shankar’s magnum opus Indian 2, in which she is paired with Kamal Haasan. The shooting of the film will resume soon. In February, a terrible accident on the sets of Indian 2 left three dead and 10 injured, when a crane with heavy-duty lighting systems came crashing down. Kamal Haasan and Kajal Aggarwal were on the set as well, and narrowly missed being injured.Kajal is also making her digital debut with Venkat Prabhu's web series LIVE Telecast. It is touted to be a horror series that will soon be streaming on the Disney+ Hotstar OTT platform.