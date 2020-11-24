Samantha shares pics from her Maldives holiday with Naga Chaitanya

The couple celebrated Naga Chaitanyaâ€™s birthday on Monday at a beach resort in the Maldives.

Flix Entertainment

Tollywood actor Naga Chaitanya celebrated his 34th birthday on Monday, and social media was filled with wishes from his fans, family and friends from the industry. The actor celebrated his birthday with his partner, actor Samantha Akkineni, in Maldives. Samantha took to social media to wish Naga Chaitanya on the special day, with a photo of him holidaying at a beach resort in Maldives.

"Always living life on your own terms @chayakkineni ... Wishing you only happiness always and forever," Samantha wrote.

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya reportedly arrived in the Maldives on Sunday. After reaching the destination, Samantha took to Instagram to share a photo of herself looking at the ocean. In the photo, she can be seen wearing a floral dress and a hat. She captioned the photo with a palm tree and a green heart emoji. The actress also posted a picture of herself getting ready for scuba diving and wrote: "Into the sea... I finally did it."

Samantha Akkineniâ€™s recently ventured into the OTT space with the talk show Sam Jam, which went on air on November 13 with Vijay Deverakonda as the first celebrity guest. The show, which was launched on the occasion of Deepavali on the Telugu OTT platform Aha, has Samantha talking to celebrity guests and also indulging in a few fun activities with members of the audience. The episode featuring Chiranjeevi is expected to be aired soon. As per sources, some of the upcoming episodes will feature celebrity guests Allu Arjun, Tamannaah Bhatia, Rashmika Mandanna and badminton player Saina Nehwal among others.

Last seen on screen in Telugu film Jaanu, the remake of Tamil film 96, Samantha currently has two projects coming up. She recently signed a Tamil horror flick with Game Over director Ashwin Saravanan. She also has an upcoming Tamil romantic comedy, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal, which also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara, in the pipeline. There is also the second season of The Family Man, which marks her debut in a web series, due for release soon.

Naga Chaitanya's upcoming film is the Sai Pallavi starrer Love Story, directed by Sekhar Kammula. The film marks Sai Pallavi's reunion with Sekhar Kammula after Fidaa. The makers recently wrapped up the shooting of the film.

