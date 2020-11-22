Rakul Preet Singh shares pics from family vacation in Maldives

'Smell the sea, feel the sky, let your soul and spirit fly,' Rakul Preet wrote while sharing the scenic images.

Flix Entertainment

Actor Rakul Preet Singh is away in the Maldives on a holiday with her family, and has been sharing enviable photos from the beach. After landing in the Maldives, Rakul Preet checked into Instagram with this post: "Smell the sea, feel the sky, let your soul and spirit fly."

Rakul is known to be very keen on her fitness regime, and has often shared pictures and videos of herself doing yoga postures. In one of the photos, she can be spotted working out on the beach.

Rakul's brother Aman Preet Singh also shared a photo on social media, calling his sister a guardian angel. Rakul Preet also shared a few picturesque moments captured by her father.

Rakul Preet has been working in Telugu and Tamil films for a while now, and has delivered hit films like Kick 2, Sarrainodu, Nannaku Prematho and Dhruva among others. She has also been acting in Bollywood films like Yaariyan, De De Pyaar De, Aiyaary. The actor was last seen in Telugu in Nagarjuna's Manmadhudu 2. She currently has some major projects lined up, including Indian 2, Ayalaan and, Ajay Devgn's aviation-themed film titled Mayday.

Rakul Preet recently announced that she had joined the cast of Mayday, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn. Ajay Devgn is also directing the film. Rakul Preet and Ajay will be seen as pilots in the film, according to reports. The film is touted to be a thriller drama, and the shooting is expected to begin in December, in Hyderabad. Sharing the news, Rakul Preet said,"Canâ€™t express how thrilled i am to be on board ( literally ) as a copilot in #MAYDAY . Itâ€™s a dream come true to work with @SrBachchan sir . @ajaydevgn thankyouuu and preparing for takeoff".

Indian 2 is Kamal Haasanâ€™s high anticipated project and a sequel to the 1996 hit film Indian. Rakul Preet has been roped in for a pivotal role, and she will be seen in the film along with Siddharth and Kajal Aggarwal. In Ayalaan, Rakul Preet will be playing the lead role along with Sivakarthikeyan. Directed by R Ravi Kumar, the film will tell a story of science fiction, according to reports. Reports are that Sivakarthikeyan will be seen playing three roles in this flick, and Rakul Preet plays an astronomer.

