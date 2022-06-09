Nayanthara marries Vignesh Shivan: A look at the movies they did together

Actor Nayanthara and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan got married in Chennaiâ€™s OMR on June 9. The ceremony was attended by several high-profile celebrities including superstar Rajinikanth, actors Ajith, Shah Rukh Khan, Karthi, director Atlee, producer Boney Kapoor and many others. While photos of celebrities attending their wedding have gone viral, fans have also been posting photos and videos of the couple that were taken earlier. Nayanthara, who is fondly known as â€˜lady superstarâ€™ by fans, is one of the leading actors in Tamil cinema. She was introduced to director Vignesh Shivan during the script narration of the latterâ€™s second film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan. Vignesh Shivan made his debut with the film Podaa Podi in 2012. The filmmaker has mentioned in award shows and interviews in the past that he had narrated the script to many people, and had faced obstacles before the two actors came on board and the shoot could commence.

The co-stars in the film revealed during a press meet that Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan spent time interacting with each other on the sets. The film opened to positive responses from audiences. Shortly, rumours about the actor-filmmaker duo dating each other hit the headlines, but Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan had not made their relationship public. In 2017, they appeared together at the SIIMA awards which was held in Singapore. Vignesh Shivan, who had won the award for best director for the film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, thanked Nayanthara for her support.

Vignesh Shivan, who is active on social media, has posted several photos of the couple from holidays, festivals, and trips on his Instagram feed. Most of these photos were well-received by fans and instantly went viral since Nayanthara does not have an official account on social media.

In 2021, Vignesh Shivan shared a photo of Nayantharaâ€™s ring which sparked rumours about their marriage. In a television interview that aired ahead of the OTT premiere of Nayanthara starrer Netrikann, the actor confirmed that it was an engagement ring, and also added that it was a private and close-knit ceremony that was held in the presence of family members.

In 2022, the couple teamed up again for the recently released Tamil movie Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal which also starred actors Samantha and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead. Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan also started their production banner called Rowdy Pictures, which bankrolled the critically acclaimed Tamil film Koozhangal, that was selected as Indiaâ€™s official entry to the Oscars in 2022, but it failed to make it to the nominations. Rowdy Pictures was also the production banner that bankrolled director Arun Matheswaranâ€™s Rocky.

Hours before the wedding on June 9, Vignesh Shivan penned an emotional note on Instagram, and stated that he is excited to see Nayanthara walk down the aisle.