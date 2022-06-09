Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan get married in Chennai

The event was attended by many high profile guests including Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan and superstar Rajinikanth.

Actor Nayanthara and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan got married on June 9. The ceremony was held at a resort in Chennai’s OMR and was reportedly attended by many high profile guests including Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan, superstar Rajinikanth, actors Vijay Sethupathi, Sarathkumar, Karthi, director Mani Rathnam, producer Boney Kapoor, director Atlee, and Television host Dhivya Dharshini, among others. The guest list also reportedly includes actors Chiranjeevi, Ajith, Suriya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, among others.

Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara teamed up for the first time for the 2015 film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, which was directed by the former, and co-starred actor Vijay Sethupathi in the lead. The couple, who have been in a relationship over the past few years, have frequently shared photos from vacations and outings on social media.

The couple had made the news about their engagement public when Nayanthara revealed in a television interview last year that they were engaged. The actor-filmmaker couple also revealed that they wanted the wedding to be held at Tirupati, but could not do so due to logistical hurdles. Vignesh Shivan announced that another press conference is scheduled to take place on June 11 post the wedding.

According to reports, the couple tied the thread at exactly 9:30 am on Thursday, June 9. The streaming rights to the big wedding have been sold to OTT giant Netflix, reports said this morning. Vignesh Shivan’s most recent post on Instagram is dedicated to Nayanthara. “Today is June 9th and it is Nayan’s”, he wrote. “Thanking god, the universe, the good will from all the lovely human beings who have crossed my life… Now , It’s all dedicated to the love of my life! #Nayanthara ! My #Thangamey ! Excited to see u walking up the aisle in a few hours!”

Shah Rukh Khan’s manager took to social media to share a photo of the actor from the wedding. “For Nayanthara’s special day,” the post read. The actor can be seen sporting a stylish look in a beige ensemble, which was paired with sunglasses. As per reports, Nayanthara will be part of Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee’s next which has been titled Jawan. The teaser of the film was unveiled on June 3.

