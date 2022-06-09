In pics: SRK, Rajinikanth and others attend Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan wedding

The guest list reportedly includes actors Suriya, Tamannaah, Kamal Haasan, Chiranjeevi, Samantha, Vijay Sethupathi, director Mani Ratnam and many others.

Flix Kollywood

One of the biggest celebrity weddings of Kollywood â€” of actor Nayanthara and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan, was held on Thursday, June 9. According to reports, the couple tied the knot at 9.30 am on Thursday. The ceremony was attended by several high profile celebrities including superstar Rajinikanth. Actor Shah Rukh Khan, who is set to team up with Nayanthara in director Atleeâ€™s next titled Jawan, was also seen at the wedding. The actorâ€™s manager took to social media on Wednesday to share photos of him from the wedding. Donning an all-beige ensemble with black sunglasses, Shah Rukh Khan can be seen sporting a stylish look in the photo. Photos of Shah Rukh Khan and Atleeâ€™s images from the wedding have also gone viral online. Atlee is seen wearing a pastel green kurta with Nehru jacket. His outfit falls in line with the dress code that was reportedly chosen for the wedding â€” ethnic pastels.

Photos of other celebrities who attended the wedding have also gone viral online. Photos of actors Karthi and Vasanth Ravi, producer Boney kapoor, Thalaivii fame director Vijay, and Television host Dhivya Dharshini (DD), among others were shared on social media. In the photos taken outside the venue that have now gone viral online, actor Karthi is seen in a sky blue kurta, and Boney Kapoor in a pastel yellow Kurta, while Dhivya Dharshini is seen in a traditional salmon pink outfit that she paired with gold jewellery.

Mollywood actor Dileep, who has been accused in the sensational actor assault case of 2017, was also present at the wedding ceremony.



Actor Karthi. Credit: DT Next



Television host DD. Credit: DT Next



Producer Boney Kapoor. Credit: DT Next



Actor Vasanth Ravi. Credit: DT Next

The guest list reportedly includes actors Suriya, Tamannaah, Kamal Haasan,Chiranjeevi, Ajith, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vijay Sethupathi, and Jayam Ravi, directors Gautham Menon and Mani Ratnam, among other celebrities from south indian film industries. Last week, the couple met with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin ahead of the wedding, to invite him for the event. Photos of MK Stalin, Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara, were posted online at the time.

As per reports, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan will be feeding lunch to close to 1 lakh people in old age homes, temples and orphanages in Tamil Nadu. However, further details pertaining to the same are awaited. Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan collaborated for the first time for the 2015 Tamil romantic comedy flick Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, which was directed by the latter, and co-starred actor Vijay Sethupathi in the lead.