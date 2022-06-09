‘Just Married’: Vignesh Shivan shares first picture from wedding with Nayanthara

The wedding ceremony was attended by many celebrities including superstar Rajinikanth, actors Ajith, Karthi, Shah Rukh Khan, producer Boney Kapoor, and director Atlee.

Flix Wedding

Actor Nayanthara, dressed in a bright red custom-made saree, and Vignesh Shivan, dressed in a beige kurta, got married in a private ceremony on Thursday, June 9, and Vignesh took to social media to share the first much-anticipated official photograph from the wedding ceremony. The couple got married at 9:30 am at a resort in Chennai’s OMR. Sharing the first picture after their wedding, Vignesh Shivan wrote, “On a scale of 10…She’s Nayan & am the One. With God’s grace, the universe, all the blessings of our parents & best of friends. Just married #Nayanthara.”

Nayanthara is seen in a deep red, embellished saree along with a full-sleeved lace blouse dotted with red beads. Her bridal outfit is a customised look by the design house Jade and was draped by Dolly Jain. She also wore green and white Kundan jewellery. The saree donned by Nayanthara is a customised piece from the brand Jade by Monica, and Karishma, while the jewellery is from Goenka India. Filmmaker Vignesh Shivan wore a beige kurta and veshti, also a custom piece by Jade.

Jus married #Nayanthara ☺️ #WikkiNayan #wikkinayanwedding pic.twitter.com/C7ySe17i8F — Vignesh Shivan (@VigneshShivN) June 9, 2022

Nayanthara and Vignesh’s wedding ceremony was attended by many celebrities including actors Vijay Sethupathi, Sarathkumar, Karthi, director Mani Rathnam, producer Boney Kapoor, director Atlee, television host Dhivya Dharshini, among others. The guest list also reportedly includes actors Chiranjeevi, Ajith, Suriya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, among others.

Earlier, photos of the food menu, banners inviting the guests to the wedding, and the water bottles handed out to guests went viral on social media. The bottles had customised digital art featuring the couple. The menu included various types of vegetable poriyal, a Chettinad-stlye curry made of mushrooms, rice and several dessert options.

Hours before the wedding, Vignesh Shivan uploaded photos of the couple and shared that he is excited to see Nayanthara walk down the aisle. “Today is June 9th and it’s Nayan’s. Thanking God , the universe, the Good will from all the lovely human beings who have crossed My life !! Every good soul , every good moment , every good coincidence, every good blessing , everyday at shooting and every prayer that has made life this beautiful! I owe it all to the good manifestations & prayers ! Now , It’s all dedicated to the love of my life ! #Nayanthara !My #Thangamey ! Excited to see you walking up the aisle in a few hours! (sic)” Vignesh’s post on Instagram read. He also added that he is excited to start this new chapter in front of friends and family members.

