Nani and Sai Pallavi’s ‘Shyam Singha Roy’ resumes shooting

Helmed by Rahul Sankrityan, the plot reportedly revolves around the theme of reincarnation.

Flix Tollywood

With films resuming shooting post lockdown, the cast and crew of popular actors Nani and Sai Pallavi’s upcoming movie Shyam Singha Roy, are also back on the sets. The team, which is currently in the last leg of shooting, has reportedly started work in Hyderabad from Thursday. Sharing the news with fans on July 1, Nani wrote: “Shyam is back :) Last schedule begins.” He also shared a photo, with his back turned against the camera. With many trishuls surrounding him, the photo indicates that it is likely to be part of a fierce sequence from the movie.

Helmed by Rahul Sankrityan, the movie stars actors Nani, Sai Pallavi, Krithi Shetty and Madonna Sebastian in pivotal roles. The movie also features actors Jisshu Sengupta, Rahul Ravindran, Murali Sharma and Abhinav Gomatam in other significant roles.

Set in Kolkata, the plot reportedly revolves around the theme of reincarnation. The film is written by Satyadev Janga and has Naveen Nooli on board as the editor. Sanu John has been roped in to handle cinematography for the venture, while Mickey J Meyer is on board as the music composer.

On actor Sai Pallavi’s birthday on May 9, the team launched a poster featuring the actor in a red saree, sporting a fierce look. Holding a trishul in her hand, she seems to be celebrating the festivities during Durga puja. Shyam Singha Roy is produced by Venkat Boyanapalli under the banner of Niharika Entertainment.

Recently, actor Nani produced a special music video, dedicated to frontline workers. The video was released simultaneously in both Telugu and Tamil languages, and featured actors Satya Dev Kancharana and Roopa Koduvayur.

Nani awaits the release of his upcoming Telugu movie Tuck Jagadish, co-starring actors Aishwarya Rajesh and Ritu Varma. The theatrical release of the movie was postponed in view of the pandemic. The release of Sai Pallavi’s upcoming movies Love Story and Virata Parvam were also postponed in view of the second wave of coronavirus.