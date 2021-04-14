Sai Pallavi and Rana Daggubati's 'Virata Parvam' release postponed

The film was supposed to release on April 30.

Flix Tollywood

The release of Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi’s highly anticipated film Virata Parvam, scheduled for on April 30, has been postponed until further announcement. The decision was taken in view of the rising COVID-19 cases.

“Due to the second wave of COVID-19 and the alarming rise in cases, Team Virata Parvam has decided to postpone the movie release from 30th April,” the team announced.

As per the medical bulletins issued on Wednesday, Telangana has recorded 2,157 cases, 8 deaths and a total of 25,459 active cases, while Andhra Pradesh recorded 4,157 cases, 18 deaths and 28,383 active cases.

Director Venu Udugala said that the new date would be announced soon. Venu Udugula, who is also a writer and poet, had made his directorial debut with the 2018 social drama Needi Naadi Oke Katha.

Virata Parvam stars Sai Pallavi and Rana Daggubati in the lead roles. The period drama also features actors Priyamani, Nandita Das, Naveen Chandra and Eashwari Rao among others in pivotal roles. The plot is set against the backdrop of the Naxalite movement that took place in the 1990s in the Telugu- speaking states. Rana will be playing the role of revolutionary poet Aranya and will also be seen as a Naxalite, while Sai Pallavi will be seen as Vennela, a woman who falls in love with Aranya after reading his poetry.

The film is bankrolled by D Suresh Babu and Sudhakar Cherukuri under the banners of Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas and Suresh Productions.

The film’s teaser with stunning visuals released in March and has already created a good buzz and expectations amongst fans.

Sai Pallavi’s Love Story starring opposite Naga Chaitanya, has also been postponed owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Besides Virata Parvam, Rana Daggubati will be seen in the Tollywood remake of 2020 Malayalam movie Ayyappanum Koshiyum which starred Prithviraj Sukumaran and Biju Menon in the lead roles. Rana will be sharing the screen with Pawan Kalyan in the Telugu remake.