Naga Chaitanya-Sai Pallavi's 'Love story' release postponed

"As soon as things get a little relaxed and some normalcy returns, we will release the film," director Sekhar Kammula told reporters.

Makers of Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi starrer Love Story on Thursday said that they were postponing the release of the film, owing to the rising COVID-19 cases in Telangana and across India. Speaking to the media, the film's director Sekhar Kammula said, "The film is completed and came out well. We were excited to release it.

Over the last few days, we have been discussing the situation regarding coronavirus. Cases are rising across India and the date we announced, April 16, cases may still be on the rise."

"It's a film that everyone should watch. We spoke to distributors and other stakeholders and thought it is best to postpone it for now. We are ready for release and we will do it as soon as possible. As soon as things get a little relaxed and some normalcy returns, we will release the film. We have a good film in hand, so we will wait for the right time to release it," he added.

Speaking to reporters, Naga Chaitanya said, "Unfortunately, coronavirus cases are becoming worse over the last few days, so we decided that this is not a good time to release the film, as health is a priority. I believe in the content of the film and even if we release late, the content will always prove successful."

The actor also urged the public to wear masks, ensure physical distancing and follow all other COVID-19 safety protocols.

The plot of Love Story is said to revolve around two aspirational young people, Mounica played by Sai Pallavi and Revanth played by Naga Chaitanya, who move to the city in search of work from their village in Telangana. This is Sai Pallaviâ€™s second film with director Sekhar Kammula, after Fidaa, which also received a warm response. The project is bankrolled by Amigos Creations and Sree Venkateswara Cinemas. The technical crew includes cinematographer Vijay C Kumar and editor Marthand K Venkatesh. Last month, a song from the film titled â€˜Saranga Dariyaâ€™, went viral on the internet, clocking several million views. The song was popularised by folk singer Komala Totte. Read: 'Will give credit to Komala': Director Sekhar Kammula on 'Saranga Dariya' row The project is bankrolled by Amigos Creations and Sree Venkateswara Cinemas. The technical crew includes cinematographer Vijay C Kumar and editor Marthand K Venkatesh.

Sai Pallavi had two films set to release in April â€” Love Story on April 16 and Virata Parvam on April 30 and she will be seen on the big screen after a gap of nearly two years. The releases were already delayed due to the pandemic. Sai Pallavi was however, seen in Vetrimaaranâ€™s short film Oor Iravu, which was part of a Tamil anthology film Paava Kadhaigal, which released on Netflix in December last year