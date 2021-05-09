Sai Pallavi looks fierce in poster of ‘Shyam Singha Roy’

‘Shyam Singha Roy’ is directed by Rahul Sankrityan and also stars Nani, Krithi Shetty and Madonna Sebastian.

Flix Tollywood

Sai Pallavi’s first-look poster from the upcoming film Shyam Singha Roy was released on her birthday on Sunday, May 9. The poster shows the actor in a red sari looking fierce, holding a trident with its tips on fire. Surrounded by women in the background in similar red saris, the poster appears to indicate the festivities during Durga Puja.

Actor Nani, who plays the male lead in the film, shared the poster and wished Sai Pallavi on her birthday. The film also stars Krithi Shetty, who recently made her debut with Uppena, and Madonna Sebastian. Shyam Singha Roy is directed by Rahul Sankrityan and produced by Venkat Boyanapalli under the banner of Niharika Entertainment.

Mickey J Meyer is the music composer of the film, and Sanu John Varghese is the cinematographer. Naveen Nooli is the editor. The movie is reportedly based on the theme of reincarnation, and is partly set in West Bengal.

Sai Pallavi had two films scheduled to release in April – Sekhar Kammula’s Love Story and Venu Udugula’s Virata Parvam. However, the release of both films was postponed because of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Love Story has Naga Chaitanya playing the male lead while Virata Parvam stars Rana Daggubati as well as Priyamani, Nandita Das, Naveen Chandra and Easwari Rao.

Sharing a still from Virata Parvam on Sai Pallavi’s birthday, director Venu Udugula wrote, “During this crisis, it does not seem reasonable to give birthday wishes to you. That is why even the Virata Parvam poster was not released.” He went on to shower praise on her excellence in acting. The makers of Virata Parvam had earlier released multiple posters featuring Sai Pallavi on various occasions.

ఈ సంక్షోభ సందర్బాన,మీకు పుట్టినరోజు విషెస్ చెప్పటం సహేతుకం అనిపించలేదు.

అందుకే #Virataparvam పోస్టర్ ని కూడా విడుదల చేయలేదు.

మీ అభినయ విశేషముతో

ఈ రత్నఖచిత భువనాన

తీరొక్క పూల కవనమై వెలుగొందే మీలాంటి హృదయగత జీవులంతా బాగుండాలి.కాలానికి ఎదురీది నిలబడాలి.

జీతే రహో@Sai_Pallavi9 గారు! pic.twitter.com/ds8njU61DW — v e n u u d u g u l a (@venuudugulafilm) May 8, 2021

In Virata Parvam, Sai Pallavi plays the role of Vennela, a woman who falls in love with Ravanna (played by Rana Daggubati), a Naxalite and revolutionary poet with the pseudonym Aranya, after reading his poetry.

Also read:

Pawan Kalyan recovers from COVID-19, tests negative

Telugu playback singer G Anand dies of COVID-19, hours after seeking ventilator

Allu Arjun shares COVID-19 health update, says he is recovering