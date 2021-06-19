Tollywood actor Nani releases music video highlighting violence against doctors

Flix Social

Tollywood actor Nani on June 18 released a COVID-themed special music video titled, 'Daare Lede' (Is there no other way), as a tribute to frontline workers. The video was released simultaneously in both Telugu and Tamil languages, and has actors Satya Dev Kancharana and Roopa Koduvayur acting in it.

In the song, both Satya Dev and Roopa are seen as a dedicated doctor couple who work in different shifts in the COVID-19 wards. Finally, when the couple plan to spend time together on their first wedding anniversary, Satya Devâ€™s reports show that he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The video also shows how frontline workers miss their family while trying to save COVID-19 patients in the hospitals. It also highlights violence against health workers and doctors - instances of them being harassed or assaulted by the patient attendees when something happens to the patient.

The song has Nani appearing in the video, symbolically urging everybody to wear masks as a tribute to the healthcare workers, and adding that it is what people can do to protect themselves from the coronavirus, thereby reducing burden on hospitals and doctors.

The music video was presented under the Wall Poster Cinema, and team Chai Bisket executed it.

The heartwarming song was sung by Vijay Bulganin and lyrics were penned by writer KK in Telugu, while Sumanth Prabhas has directed it. Cinematography is done by Aditya and Srujana has edited the video.

On the cinema front, Nani is getting ready for his upcoming movie Shyam Singha Roy starring Sai Pallavi and Krithi Shetty in the lead roles.

Meanwhile Tollywood has recently resumed shoots with vaccination declaration by the cast and crew being mandatory. It was decided by the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce that all the technicians and artists should at least get their first dose of vaccination done.