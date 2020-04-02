Corona virus live

State governments and NGOs are looking for donations and volunteers to help those in need amidst the COVID-19 crisis.

Thursday, April 02, 2020
Life has been thrown out of gear ever since the coronavirus outbreak snowballed into a pandemic and countries across the globe are in lockdown.

With information pouring in across social media platforms and by the minute, figuring out local information about hospitals in case one suspects symptoms, about cooked meals, and volunteering services can be an overwhelming experience.

Here is a list of important numbers that will come in handy. Most of the government helpline numbers are responsive and will redirect to the department or person concerned.

TELANGANA

Government helpline
Health104
Ambulance108
Other needs100
Police90102 03626
Food91541 70990/91
Ration99486 82495
Civil Supplies040 23447770
Accommodation, food97023 85140
97013 85138
91779 97750

Government, NGOs delivering food to those in need
Feed The Need

This NGO is coordinating with the Hyderabad
police officials  		84998 43545
No Food Waste

This NGO is also delivering medicines and other essentials
to senior citizens and those on the streets.		9014533166
Mobile 'Rythu Bazaars' (state-run farrmers' market)
are travelling across Hyderabad		Full list here

 

ANDHRA PRADESH

Government helpline
Health Advisory104
State Control Room0866 2410978

 

Miscellaneous
Donate to the Chief Minister’s Relief FundClick here
 
No Food Waste

This NGO in Tadepalligudem is delivering food to those in need.		90145 33166

 

TAMIL NADU

Government helpline
Dedicated helpline044 25384520
Control room044 25384530/
24300300/
46274446,
94443 40496
87544 48477
Any questions on COVID-19Call at (044) 2538 4520
WhatsApp at 94454 77205

Queries on senior citizen care, pregnancy care,
general supplies information and volunteer enquiries		South Chennai:
89396 31500

North Chennai:
94444 77658

Tele Counselling
Institute of Mental Health/Madras Medical College(044) 26425585

 

Telemedicine
Doctors and hospitals like Apollo Hospitals and
Sankara Nethralaya are offering telemedicine facilities		Click here for
numbers and timings

Volunteering
Volunteer with the Tamil Nadu government044 25384530
To register, click
here
NGO No Food Waste (NFW) Chennai Chapter is
looking for online volunteers for their information
verification team, call and chat support, creative team,
technical/IT team, awareness teams.		90926 46310 (Jeya)
97899 18101 (Ragav)
77087 71669 (Akhil)

Food
No Food Waste is serving free food at 50 ‘hunger spots’ in Coimbatore city,
in partnership with several partner organisations.		90877 90877
Chennai Corporation has started a Relief Collection centre at TNHB Community Hall, Besant Nagar.
They are looking for donations in the form of rice, dal, oil and other essentials.		9283128836,
9884045959
List of grocery shops and supermarkets that home deliver in ChennaiClick here
Timings for food delivery apps and petrol bunksClick here

 

KARNATAKA

Government helpline
State helpline104
District Helpline1077, 0821 2423800
Medical emergency97456 97456
(080) 666 92000/468 48600
WhatsApp Chatbot (MyGov Corona Helpdesk)90131 51515

 

Food, medicines
Feed My Bangalore is providing food to daily wage earnersTo contribute, visit
www.feedmybangalore.org
Brik Oven, a pizzeria in Bengaluru, is distributing sandwiches
to those in need across the city every day.		96113 42700
Foodcrate Brands is providing free meals for anyone in need at their
outlets in Whitefield, HSR Layout, JP Nagar, BTM Layout and Electronic City.		74066 67474

Palate Restaurant is giving free food packets to anyone in
need in and around Nagarbhavi.
Lunch from 1 pm to 2 pm and dinner from 7 pm to 8 pm.		98452 95510,
93537 22462,
98800 22220,
98451 1994
Elder Aid is delivering groceries and medicines for
elderly citizens in Bengaluru (conditions applied)		8123 400 400

Donation, Volunteering
WithBengaluru, a citizen collective, in association with volunteer organisations, NGOs,
individuals and government agencies, need help to provide kits to low-income families.		Contact: 98455 37269,

To donate, click here
Hasiru Dala is seeking funds to provide care kits (dry ration and soap) that will last for 21 days,
to wasterpickers and their families. Each kit will cost Rs 1,600 including transport.		To contribute, visit www.hasirudala.in
To register as a volunteer in Mysuru, click here
For other ways to help underprivileged people affected by the lockdown in Bengaluru, click here.

 

KERALA

Government helpline
Call Centres(0471) 2309250, 2309251,
2309252, 2309253,
2309254, 2309255
DISHA, 24x7 tele-health helpline(0471) 255 2056/1056
WhatsApp chatbot for authentic information90722 20183


District-wise control room numbers

 

Donate, volunteer
To donate to the Chief Minister’s relief fund,
click here.
To volunteer, register here.

 

Food, essential delivery
Community Kitchen, an initiative led by Kudumbashree, will home-deliver free cooked meals to those in home quarantine and for the needy.9349112883 (Officer In-charge)
For panchayat/municipality-wise
numbers, click here.
Sanal Robert, who runs an organisation called Pallikkoru Kai, buys 'Freedom' food, prepared by prison inmates, and gives it to those on the streets.98462 36238
Friends of PM Naushad, a group in Kozhikode, is delivering free kits
of essential groceries and biscuits to those in need, to their houses.		95391 14106
(Majid Pulikkal)
Auto driver Ajayan home-delivers essential items to people for free.98952 14589
For firms home-delivering groceries and essentials in parts of Ernakulam, Thiruvananthapuram,
Kottayam and Malappuram, click here.

 

MISCELLANEOUS

Disaster Response Volunteers (DRV), a disaster management organisation, is addressing the emergency request and queries regarding food, essential supplies for the public and animals. The teas of volunteers speak in English and other regional languages, including Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu.
Contact: 9600115429 (Vino), 88256 98484 (Bhuvanesh)

To know about the timings of groceries and essentials in south India, click here