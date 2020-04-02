Life has been thrown out of gear ever since the coronavirus outbreak snowballed into a pandemic and countries across the globe are in lockdown.
With information pouring in across social media platforms and by the minute, figuring out local information about hospitals in case one suspects symptoms, about cooked meals, and volunteering services can be an overwhelming experience.
Here is a list of important numbers that will come in handy. Most of the government helpline numbers are responsive and will redirect to the department or person concerned.
TELANGANA
|Government helpline
|Health
|104
|Ambulance
|108
|Other needs
|100
|Police
|90102 03626
|Food
|91541 70990/91
|Ration
|99486 82495
|Civil Supplies
|040 23447770
|Accommodation, food
|97023 85140
97013 85138
91779 97750
|Government, NGOs delivering food to those in need
|Feed The Need
This NGO is coordinating with the Hyderabad
police officials
|84998 43545
|No Food Waste
This NGO is also delivering medicines and other essentials
to senior citizens and those on the streets.
|9014533166
|Mobile 'Rythu Bazaars' (state-run farrmers' market)
are travelling across Hyderabad
|Full list here
ANDHRA PRADESH
|Government helpline
|Health Advisory
|104
|State Control Room
|0866 2410978
|Miscellaneous
|Donate to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund
|Click here
|No Food Waste
This NGO in Tadepalligudem is delivering food to those in need.
|90145 33166
TAMIL NADU
|Government helpline
|Dedicated helpline
|044 25384520
|Control room
|044 25384530/
24300300/
46274446,
94443 40496
87544 48477
|Any questions on COVID-19
|Call at (044) 2538 4520
WhatsApp at 94454 77205
Queries on senior citizen care, pregnancy care,
general supplies information and volunteer enquiries
|South Chennai:
89396 31500
North Chennai:
94444 77658
|Tele Counselling
|Institute of Mental Health/Madras Medical College
|(044) 26425585
|Telemedicine
|Doctors and hospitals like Apollo Hospitals and
Sankara Nethralaya are offering telemedicine facilities
|Click here for
numbers and timings
|Volunteering
|Volunteer with the Tamil Nadu government
|044 25384530
To register, click
here
|NGO No Food Waste (NFW) Chennai Chapter is
looking for online volunteers for their information
verification team, call and chat support, creative team,
technical/IT team, awareness teams.
|90926 46310 (Jeya)
97899 18101 (Ragav)
77087 71669 (Akhil)
|Food
|No Food Waste is serving free food at 50 ‘hunger spots’ in Coimbatore city,
in partnership with several partner organisations.
|90877 90877
|Chennai Corporation has started a Relief Collection centre at TNHB Community Hall, Besant Nagar.
They are looking for donations in the form of rice, dal, oil and other essentials.
|9283128836,
9884045959
|List of grocery shops and supermarkets that home deliver in Chennai
|Click here
|Timings for food delivery apps and petrol bunks
|Click here
KARNATAKA
|Government helpline
|State helpline
|104
|District Helpline
|1077, 0821 2423800
|Medical emergency
|97456 97456
(080) 666 92000/468 48600
|WhatsApp Chatbot (MyGov Corona Helpdesk)
|90131 51515
|Food, medicines
|Feed My Bangalore is providing food to daily wage earners
|To contribute, visit
www.feedmybangalore.org
|Brik Oven, a pizzeria in Bengaluru, is distributing sandwiches
to those in need across the city every day.
|96113 42700
|Foodcrate Brands is providing free meals for anyone in need at their
outlets in Whitefield, HSR Layout, JP Nagar, BTM Layout and Electronic City.
|74066 67474
Palate Restaurant is giving free food packets to anyone in
need in and around Nagarbhavi.
Lunch from 1 pm to 2 pm and dinner from 7 pm to 8 pm.
|98452 95510,
93537 22462,
98800 22220,
98451 1994
|Elder Aid is delivering groceries and medicines for
elderly citizens in Bengaluru (conditions applied)
|8123 400 400
|Donation, Volunteering
|WithBengaluru, a citizen collective, in association with volunteer organisations, NGOs,
individuals and government agencies, need help to provide kits to low-income families.
|Contact: 98455 37269,
To donate, click here
|Hasiru Dala is seeking funds to provide care kits (dry ration and soap) that will last for 21 days,
to wasterpickers and their families. Each kit will cost Rs 1,600 including transport.
|To contribute, visit www.hasirudala.in
|To register as a volunteer in Mysuru, click here
|For other ways to help underprivileged people affected by the lockdown in Bengaluru, click here.
KERALA
|Government helpline
|Call Centres
|(0471) 2309250, 2309251,
2309252, 2309253,
2309254, 2309255
|DISHA, 24x7 tele-health helpline
|(0471) 255 2056/1056
|WhatsApp chatbot for authentic information
|90722 20183
District-wise control room numbers
|Donate, volunteer
|To donate to the Chief Minister’s relief fund,
click here.
|To volunteer, register here.
|Food, essential delivery
|Community Kitchen, an initiative led by Kudumbashree, will home-deliver free cooked meals to those in home quarantine and for the needy.
|9349112883 (Officer In-charge)
For panchayat/municipality-wise
numbers, click here.
|Sanal Robert, who runs an organisation called Pallikkoru Kai, buys 'Freedom' food, prepared by prison inmates, and gives it to those on the streets.
|98462 36238
|Friends of PM Naushad, a group in Kozhikode, is delivering free kits
of essential groceries and biscuits to those in need, to their houses.
|95391 14106
(Majid Pulikkal)
|Auto driver Ajayan home-delivers essential items to people for free.
|98952 14589
|For firms home-delivering groceries and essentials in parts of Ernakulam, Thiruvananthapuram,
Kottayam and Malappuram, click here.
MISCELLANEOUS
Disaster Response Volunteers (DRV), a disaster management organisation, is addressing the emergency request and queries regarding food, essential supplies for the public and animals. The teas of volunteers speak in English and other regional languages, including Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu.
Contact: 9600115429 (Vino), 88256 98484 (Bhuvanesh)
To know about the timings of groceries and essentials in south India, click here.