Hospital, food delivery, volunteering: Details of essential contacts in the south

State governments and NGOs are looking for donations and volunteers to help those in need amidst the COVID-19 crisis.

Life has been thrown out of gear ever since the coronavirus outbreak snowballed into a pandemic and countries across the globe are in lockdown.

With information pouring in across social media platforms and by the minute, figuring out local information about hospitals in case one suspects symptoms, about cooked meals, and volunteering services can be an overwhelming experience.

Here is a list of important numbers that will come in handy. Most of the government helpline numbers are responsive and will redirect to the department or person concerned.

TELANGANA

Government helpline Health 104 Ambulance 108 Other needs 100 Police 90102 03626 Food 91541 70990/91 Ration 99486 82495 Civil Supplies 040 23447770 Accommodation, food 97023 85140

97013 85138

91779 97750

Government, NGOs delivering food to those in need Feed The Need



This NGO is coordinating with the Hyderabad

police officials 84998 43545 No Food Waste



This NGO is also delivering medicines and other essentials

to senior citizens and those on the streets. 9014533166 Mobile 'Rythu Bazaars' (state-run farrmers' market)

are travelling across Hyderabad Full list here

ANDHRA PRADESH

Government helpline Health Advisory 104 State Control Room 0866 2410978

Miscellaneous Donate to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund Click here

No Food Waste



This NGO in Tadepalligudem is delivering food to those in need. 90145 33166

TAMIL NADU

Government helpline Dedicated helpline 044 25384520 Control room 044 25384530/

24300300/

46274446,

94443 40496

87544 48477 Any questions on COVID-19 Call at (044) 2538 4520

WhatsApp at 94454 77205

Queries on senior citizen care, pregnancy care,

general supplies information and volunteer enquiries South Chennai:

89396 31500



North Chennai:

94444 77658

Tele Counselling Institute of Mental Health/Madras Medical College (044) 26425585

Telemedicine Doctors and hospitals like Apollo Hospitals and

Sankara Nethralaya are offering telemedicine facilities Click here for

numbers and timings

Volunteering Volunteer with the Tamil Nadu government 044 25384530

To register, click

here NGO No Food Waste (NFW) Chennai Chapter is

looking for online volunteers for their information

verification team, call and chat support, creative team,

technical/IT team, awareness teams. 90926 46310 (Jeya)

97899 18101 (Ragav)

77087 71669 (Akhil)

Food No Food Waste is serving free food at 50 ‘hunger spots’ in Coimbatore city,

in partnership with several partner organisations. 90877 90877 Chennai Corporation has started a Relief Collection centre at TNHB Community Hall, Besant Nagar.

They are looking for donations in the form of rice, dal, oil and other essentials. 9283128836,

9884045959 List of grocery shops and supermarkets that home deliver in Chennai Click here Timings for food delivery apps and petrol bunks Click here

KARNATAKA

Government helpline State helpline 104 District Helpline 1077, 0821 2423800 Medical emergency 97456 97456

(080) 666 92000/468 48600 WhatsApp Chatbot (MyGov Corona Helpdesk) 90131 51515

Food, medicines Feed My Bangalore is providing food to daily wage earners To contribute, visit

www.feedmybangalore.org Brik Oven, a pizzeria in Bengaluru, is distributing sandwiches

to those in need across the city every day. 96113 42700 Foodcrate Brands is providing free meals for anyone in need at their

outlets in Whitefield, HSR Layout, JP Nagar, BTM Layout and Electronic City. 74066 67474

Palate Restaurant is giving free food packets to anyone in

need in and around Nagarbhavi.

Lunch from 1 pm to 2 pm and dinner from 7 pm to 8 pm. 98452 95510,

93537 22462,

98800 22220,

98451 1994 Elder Aid is delivering groceries and medicines for

elderly citizens in Bengaluru (conditions applied) 8123 400 400

Donation, Volunteering WithBengaluru, a citizen collective, in association with volunteer organisations, NGOs,

individuals and government agencies, need help to provide kits to low-income families. Contact: 98455 37269,



To donate, click here Hasiru Dala is seeking funds to provide care kits (dry ration and soap) that will last for 21 days,

to wasterpickers and their families. Each kit will cost Rs 1,600 including transport. To contribute, visit www.hasirudala.in To register as a volunteer in Mysuru, click here For other ways to help underprivileged people affected by the lockdown in Bengaluru, click here.

KERALA

Government helpline Call Centres (0471) 2309250, 2309251,

2309252, 2309253,

2309254, 2309255 DISHA, 24x7 tele-health helpline (0471) 255 2056/1056 WhatsApp chatbot for authentic information 90722 20183



District-wise control room numbers

Donate, volunteer To donate to the Chief Minister’s relief fund,

click here. To volunteer, register here.

Food, essential delivery Community Kitchen, an initiative led by Kudumbashree, will home-deliver free cooked meals to those in home quarantine and for the needy. 9349112883 (Officer In-charge)

For panchayat/municipality-wise

numbers, click here. Sanal Robert, who runs an organisation called Pallikkoru Kai, buys 'Freedom' food, prepared by prison inmates, and gives it to those on the streets. 98462 36238 Friends of PM Naushad, a group in Kozhikode, is delivering free kits

of essential groceries and biscuits to those in need, to their houses. 95391 14106

(Majid Pulikkal) Auto driver Ajayan home-delivers essential items to people for free. 98952 14589 For firms home-delivering groceries and essentials in parts of Ernakulam, Thiruvananthapuram,

Kottayam and Malappuram, click here.

MISCELLANEOUS

Disaster Response Volunteers (DRV), a disaster management organisation, is addressing the emergency request and queries regarding food, essential supplies for the public and animals. The teas of volunteers speak in English and other regional languages, including Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu.

Contact: 9600115429 (Vino), 88256 98484 (Bhuvanesh)

To know about the timings of groceries and essentials in south India, click here.