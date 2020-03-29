Five ways to help underprivileged people affected by the lockdown in Bengaluru

The Chief Minister has also sought support and donations through the Karnataka Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

Several non-government organisations (NGOs) have been seeking donations to help the underprivileged during the coronavirus pandemic.

While a majority of people are able to go out and buy groceries and other essentials, daily-wage workers and homeless people who live a hand-to-mouth existence are left in the lurch, as supplies are uncertain. Across India, migrant labourers can be seen walking to their hometowns due to lack of transportation and because they have run out of money to buy food.

Since many have felt that the government is simply not doing enough, local NGOs and social upliftment organisations have stepped in to provide basic support — food packets, monetary aid, cooked meals — to marginalised people, including senior citizens, people with disabilities and widows, to ensure nobody goes hungry.

Here are five ways in which you can contribute to these Bengaluru-based organisations:

Maarga

This NGO that works with the marginalised in Bengaluru is organising a drive to protect the families of daily wage earners and marginalised communities like domestic workers, drivers, construction workers, hospital and school workers, hotel workers and other low paid unorganised community families.

In the first phase, Maarga is distributing dry rations worth Rs 1,000 to 1,000 families in Koramangala slum clusters, such as Rajendranagar, Shastri Nagar, Geethanjali Slum, Ambedkar, Samatha Nagar and LR Nagar.

You can support by direct cash transfer to Maarga or giving in kind. There are on-field volunteers who will ensure the contribution reaches the people who need it the most.

You can send your contributions to the Maarga’s savings bank account.

Canara Bank

Branch: Sampangiramanagar

Account number: 1175101051216

IFSC code: CNRB0001175

UPI ID: 9449820566@ybl

You can also support by volunteering. For this, write to Maarga at maargakarnataka@gmail.com or call 86186 97826 or 94498 20566

Ondede

This organisation, led by activist led by Akkai Padmashali, works for the rights of the transgender community. Akkai is not receiving funds directly but is coordinating and connecting those who have a need with people who want to donate.

Contact Akkai at 99800 42532.

Global Concerns India

This organisation is looking for donations and volunteers to distribute rations to the urban poor.

They are accepting donations in the form of flour (atta), rice, dal/lentils, cooking oil, potatoes, onions, tomatoes, eggs, and commodities.

A family of six people gets 6 kgs rice, 2 kgs dal, 1 litre of cooking oil, 500 grams of sugar, 250 grams of tea leaves, 2 kg atta, potatoes, onions and tomatoes per week.

One can also donate money; 80G receipts will be extended for amounts Rs 500 and above. Send your full name and PAN card number to Global Concerns India. Donate money to:

State Bank of India

Branch: St Mark’s Road

Current Account No. 37212110862

IFSC: SBIN0000813

MIRC: 560002057

To volunteer, contact Brinda Adige on 9845518138 or email: brindaadige@gmail.com

Namma Bengaluru Foundation

This organisation, which works on civic issues, is now distributing food to slum dwellers and homeless people. They are looking for volunteers to help with the distribution.

Contact: Usha Dhanaraj on 9591143888/ 9591985287 or Harish Kumar on 6362642704.

Karnataka Chief Minister’s Relief Fund

The Chief Minister of Karnataka sent an appeal to the general public and to industrialists, “to provide an advanced medical support system and to donate voluntarily on humanitarian grounds for the noble cause of providing health services”.

Contributions to this Relief Fund are exempted under section 80G (2) of Income Tax Act. Please use PAN as AAAGC1692P or GGGGG0000G while submitting returns. Interested people can transfer funds online to the following account.

Account Name: Chief Minister Relief Fund Covid-19

State Bank of India

Branch: Vidhana Soudha

Account Number: 39234923151

IFSC Code : SBIN0040277

MICR: 560002419

Cheques and Demand Draft may be posted to: No. 235/A, 2nd floor, CMRF Section, Vidhana Soudha, Bangalore-560001.

UPI ID: cmrfcovid19@sbi

For information for more verified organisations that are looking for donations, visit the COVID-19 Relief website: www.covid-relief.in