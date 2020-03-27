Lockdown: TN announces timings for food delivery apps, petrol bunks

The elderly and those who cannot cook for themselves can avail online food delivery services such as Swiggy, Zomato, Uber Eats during a specified window.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami announced on Friday new regulations to ensure uninterrupted supply of essentials to citizens of the state during the 21-day national lockdown. This includes timings for grocery shopping as well ordering food from delivery apps. The Chief Minister held a meeting with senior officials from various departments to discuss the implementation of the lockdown and the availability of essential services to people in the state. In a circular issued on Friday, the Chief Minister listed the following orders that will come into effect from Sunday, March 29: