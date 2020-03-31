Corona virus live

The contact numbers and addresses of the shops that deliver to your doorstep have been listed inside.

Image for Representation/PTI
Coronavirus Coronavirus Tuesday, March 31, 2020 - 13:11
TNM Staff

Chennai Corporation has released the list of supermarkets, grocery shops and vegetable shops that offer home delivery services in the city. The list, that has been released in an effort to avoid overcrowding of people in supermarkets, includes all zones except zone 2, Manali.

Zone 1 - Thiruvottiyur

Zone 3 - Madhavaram

Zone 4 - Tondiarpet

Zones 5 to 10 - Royapuram, Thiru Vi Ka Naga, Ambattur, anna Nagar, Teynampet and Kodambakkam

Zone 11 - Valasaravakkam

Zone 12 - Alandur

Zone 13 - Adyar

Zone 14 - Perungudi

 

Zone 15 - Sholinganallur

 