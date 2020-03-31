Chennai Corporation has released the list of supermarkets, grocery shops and vegetable shops that offer home delivery services in the city. The list, that has been released in an effort to avoid overcrowding of people in supermarkets, includes all zones except zone 2, Manali.
Zone 1 - Thiruvottiyur
Zone 3 - Madhavaram
Zone 4 - Tondiarpet
Zones 5 to 10 - Royapuram, Thiru Vi Ka Naga, Ambattur, anna Nagar, Teynampet and Kodambakkam
Zone 11 - Valasaravakkam
Zone 12 - Alandur
Zone 13 - Adyar
Zone 14 - Perungudi
Zone 15 - Sholinganallur