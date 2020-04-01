List of firms home-delivering groceries, essentials in Kerala

The Kerala police have launched a mobile app called ‘ShopsApp’, a platform for consumers and sellers.

The stringent lockdown regulations, asking the public to not step out of their houses unless required, have spiked the demand for home delivery services in Kerala. Though many online shopping sites have suspended their services due to the lockdown, some firms continue to deliver essential items like groceries, vegetables and other raw materials to homes in several parts of the state.

The Kerala police have launched a mobile app called ‘ShopsApp’, a platform for consumers and sellers to meet. Local shops in each region can register themselves on the app, specifying the items they will home deliver in each locality. Consumers, too can register themselves on the app and view the list of shops that will home deliver commodities in their region.

Several public and private firms are also continuing their home delivery services. Here is the list of such firms:

Ernakulam

Supplyco (Kerala State Civil Supplies Corporation) has started home delivery of groceries in Kochi with the collaboration with online food aggregator Zomato. The service has currently kickstarted in and around Gandhinagar in Kochi. According to officials of Supplyco, it has been decided to extend this service to other parts of Kochi and in other districts like Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode in the coming days. Users can log on to Zomato and order items just like they order food.

AM Needs : They home-deliver all morning essentials such as milk and milk products, bread and bakery items, vegetables and fruits. The vegetables are sold in association with Kerala State Horticultural Products Development Corporation (Horticorp). The service is available in and around Kochi city. Orders can be placed through AM Needs mobile application.

: They home-deliver all morning essentials such as milk and milk products, bread and bakery items, vegetables and fruits. The vegetables are sold in association with Kerala State Horticultural Products Development Corporation (Horticorp). The service is available in and around Kochi city. Orders can be placed through AM Needs mobile application. DailyFarmFresh : Vegetables, fruits, meat and a few essential grocery items are home-delivered across Kochi and its suburbs. There are no home delivery services to areas such as Perumbavoor, Muvattupuzha, Kothamangalam and Piravom in the district. Items can be ordered via their website. Minimum order limit is Rs 500. The firm has also started selling ‘home necessary kit’ comprising the basic essential items required for a home for a week. According to officials of the firm, this is to facilitate people to start donating such kits to needy people during the lockdown.

: Vegetables, fruits, meat and a few essential grocery items are home-delivered across Kochi and its suburbs. There are no home delivery services to areas such as Perumbavoor, Muvattupuzha, Kothamangalam and Piravom in the district. Items can be ordered via their website. Minimum order limit is Rs 500. The firm has also started selling ‘home necessary kit’ comprising the basic essential items required for a home for a week. According to officials of the firm, this is to facilitate people to start donating such kits to needy people during the lockdown. Farmers Fresh Zone : Home delivery of vegetables and fruits around 10 km radius in Kakkanad and Kadavanthra. No minimum purchase limit. Subscription can be availed on their website.

: Home delivery of vegetables and fruits around 10 km radius in Kakkanad and Kadavanthra. No minimum purchase limit. Subscription can be availed on their website. Marari Fresh: Organic vegetables and eggs will be delivered to Tripunithura, Kakkaanad, Vytilla, Palarivattom, Aluva, Kalamassery, Thevara, Fort Kochi, Thoppumpady, Palluruthy and Maradu. The items available can be checked on their website. At present, orders are only taken through the mobile app.

Thiruvananthapuram

Spleno : They home-deliver groceries and vegetables within Thiruvananthapuram city limit. There is free delivery on orders above Rs 599. Consumers can place their orders on their website.

: They home-deliver groceries and vegetables within Thiruvananthapuram city limit. There is free delivery on orders above Rs 599. Consumers can place their orders on their website. AM Needs: Apart from Kochi, they also home-deliver in the capital city as well. Orders for essentials like milk, bread, vegetables and fruits can be placed through their mobile app.

Kottayam

TheKottayamStore: Groceries, vegetables, meat and other essential items will be delivered in Pala town and within 20 km radius. To place orders, visit their website.

Malappuram

DailySouq: This firm is servicing in Tirur town and within 20 km radius. They deliver groceries, vegetables and meat. Delivery is free for orders above Rs 500. Orders can be placed on their website.

