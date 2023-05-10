Doctors in Kerala strike work, protest on streets over Dr Vandana’s murder

Vandana was stabbed to death on Wednesday morning by a man brought for treatment at the Kottarakkara Taluk Hospital in Kollam, by the police.

news Protest

Protesting against the brutal murder of 22-year-old Dr Vandana Das at a hospital in Kerala, scores of doctors and house surgeons gathered in front of the Secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday, May 10. Vandana was stabbed to death on Wednesday morning by a man brought for treatment at the Kottarakkara Taluk Hospital in Kollam, by the police. The man, 42-year-old Sandeep, attacked the police, who accompanied him before stabbing Vandana to death.

The protesting doctors held banners saying "Save the Saviours", “We deserve to work in a safe environment, stand with us against violence.” Shouting slogans, “We want justice”, “We are not gods, but humans” and “Where is the safety to our lives”, the doctors took to roads near the Statue junction outside the Secretariat. They also held a sit-in protest.

Dr Charles, a junior doctor from Dr Somervell Memorial CSI Medical College, told TNM: “We save many lives, but nobody cares about ours. We are gathered here to protest against the death of a house surgeon. The public should understand our sufferings and realise the value of a doctor’s life. This is our protest against the government.”

Dr Anjana, a house surgeon, said she was scared to stay in this profession now, with several such attacks against doctors or health workers recorded in recent times. “A police unit is needed in every hospital, so that in case of any such emergency we can immediately call for help,” she said.

The attack on Dr Vandana could have been avoided, said Sajan, a young doctor. “There have been several attacks against doctors recently. If stern action against the attacks were taken and proper precautions were in place, another attack would not have happened now,” he said.

Both the Kerala Government Medical Officers Association (KGMOA) and the Kerala chapter of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) had issued calls to shut down all medical services except emergency services.