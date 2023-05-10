Veena George’s comment on Dr Vandana stirs row, minister says her words twisted

Expressing her grief and shock over the death of Vandana Das, who was doing her house surgeoncy at the hospital, the minister said that it was unfortunate that her life could not be saved.

news Crime

Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Wednesday, May 10, condemned the murder of a 22-year-old woman doctor, by a man who was brought in for treatment at the Kottarakkara taluk hospital. Expressing her grief and shock over the death of Vandana Das, who was doing her house surgency at the hospital, the minister said that it was unfortunate that her life could not be saved. “This is an incident that should not have happened and should never happen again,” said Veena George.

“The young doctor was stabbed to death by a crime suspect who was brought to the hospital by the police. The doctors who were present at the hospital when the incident took place tells us that the girl was not experienced and therefore she got scared when such an attack happened,” the Minister added.

Vandana was a student at Azeezia Medical College and was appointed in the taluk hospital for her house surgeoncy training. She was stabbed to death by 42-year-old Sandeep, a school teacher from Pooyappally in Kollam. He was reportedly undergoing de-addiction therapy for drug use.

However the Minister has received flak for her statement about Vandana’s inexperience and most media reports highlighted the comment. Responding to this, Veena George said that it is unfortunate that even at a time when a woman has been brutally murdered, politicians and the media are trying to twist her statements to create a controversy. “People who know me will know that I am not someone who reacts insensitively about such a tragic incident,” she said.