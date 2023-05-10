Kerala man stabs 22-yr-old doctor to death in hospital, doctors call for strike

Sandeep, a 42-year-old school teacher, was reportedly undergoing de-addiction therapy and was brought to the hospital by police officers after he created a ruckus at home and suffered injuries.

news Crime

A 22-year-old woman doctor working in Kottarakkara taluk hospital was stabbed to death by a man who was brought in for treatment by the police. Four police personnel were also injured in the incident that happened during the early hours of Wednesday, May 10. Sandeep is a 42-year-old school teacher from Kollam district who was undergoing de-addiction therapy for drug use. Dr Vandana Das, who hailed from Kottayam, was fatally injured after the assailant Sandeep allegedly attacked her using a pair of surgical scissors. She sustained injuries to her neck, head and spine. Vandana was a final year MBBS student at Kollam Azeezia Institute of Medical Sciences & Research. She was doing her house surgeoncy at the taluk hospital. Though Dr Vandana was immediately taken to KIMS hospital in Thiruvananthapuram, she succumbed to injuries.

Sandeep, who is from Pooyapalli in Kollam district, had reportedly created a ruckus in his home and was brought to the hospital by policemen after he suffered injuries to his legs. Pathanapuram MLA KB Ganesh Kumar said that Sandeep was undergoing de-addiction therapy. "It's very sad that despite such incidents happening frequently, no action is taken after a probe. Stringent action should be taken in such cases," said the actor-turned-politician. Sandeep was also suspended from his job as he had a case registered against him for drug use.

The Kottarakkara taluk hospital was a scene of horror early Wednesday morning as Sandeep went on a stabbing spree. A nurse, who was an eye-witness to the crime, said after she finished dressing Sandeep's wounds, he went out of the room and began attacking people with the surgical scissors. While he first attacked the police personnel, he went on to stab Dr Vandana, who was standing outside the treatment room. As per eyewitness accounts, although some of the hospital staff members were locked in a room by people who were trying to help, Vandana was left out in the hall. On seeing her, Sandeep allegedly stabbed her in the head first and when another doctor tried to stop the assault, Sandeep stabbed her in the neck. He also allegedly attacked a home guard named Alex Kutty and Kottarakkara sub-inspector of police Manilal, who tried to stop him. Both of them sustained injuries in the attack, and are undergoing treatment. He was eventually restrained by the ambulance driver and security staff of the hospital.

A medical official said that Sandeep, who was in an agitated state when brought to the hospital, picked up surgical scissors and attacked Vandana multiple times when she was attending to him. "Vandana was given emergency treatment and shifted to a premier hospital in the capital city. Despite best efforts, her life could not be saved," said a senior Indian Medical Association office-bearer.

Protesting the attack, doctors from Kollam district have called for a strike. The Indian Medical Association has also called for a statewide protest. "Despite promises, no action is being taken (against attacks on healthcare workers) and hence we are going on a strike. We demand that strict action be taken without any more (empty) promises," IMA asserted.

Earlier on March 4, a senior cardiologist was attacked at a private hospital in Kozhikode, allegedly by a group of people who had accompanied a pregnant woman admitted to the hospital. Doctorsâ€™ groups in Kerala had called for similar protests and boycott of duties at the time, demanding action against the assailants.

(With IANS inputs)