Chennai station murder: Stalker harassed Sathya Priya for a year, cops took no action

The persistent harassment by Sathish had led to Sathya Priya filing complaints against him on two occasions, at the Mambalam and St Thomas Mount police stations. However, a â€˜compromiseâ€™ was reached instead.

Twenty-year-old Sathya Priyaâ€™s life came to a horrific end on October 13, Thursday, when a man known to her pushed her in front of an oncoming train at the St Thomas Mount Railway Station in Chennai. According to police sources, the murderer, D Sathish (23), had been harassing Sathya, a BCom student at a private college, for a whole year. Sathishâ€™s persistent harassment had even led to her filing complaints against him on two occasions, at the Mambalam and St Thomas Mount police stations. Despite this, there was no police action. Instead, as the parents of both Sathya and Sathish were in the police force, a â€˜compromiseâ€™ was reached.

Sathish is the son of a retired Special Sub Inspector (SSI), who worked at the Adambakkam police station. Sathyaâ€™s mother is a Head Constable at the same police station. Both Sathya and Sathish lived in the same area in Guindy, where they first became acquainted. The policeâ€™s â€˜compromiseâ€™, however, had done nothing to put a stop to Sathishâ€™s harassment of Sathya. Sources tell TNM that Sathish had instead taken to stalking Sathya wherever she went. And finally, on Thursday, he tracked her down to the St Thomas Mount Railway Station and got into an argument with her, before fatally pushing her onto the railway track as a train approached.

Sathyaâ€™s body came under the wheels and she died on the spot. Immediately after, Sathish fled the station, an eyewitness says. The Railway Police later arrived on the scene of the murder and retrieved Sathyaâ€™s body from the tracks. The body was then sent for a post-mortem examination. As part of the probe into the case, four teams have been formed under the Railway Police, and three under the St Thomas Mount Commissioner of Law and Order. The police also retrieved the CCTV footage from the station and nearby areas to ascertain the identity of the accused. Sathish was eventually arrested in the early hours of Friday. He was found in Thoraipakkam and has been taken to the Mambalam police station for further questioning. Tragically, a day after his daughterâ€™s murder, Sathyaâ€™s father Manikam died by suicide on Friday.

Sathyaâ€™s murder shines light on several concerns, one of the most important being that such a tragedy could have been averted, if only her complaints had not been disregarded in the first place. Besides, this is also not the first time that misogynist crimes like Sathyaâ€™s murder have occured at a railway station in Chennai. Her death is starkly reminiscent of the 2016 murder of 24-year-old Swathi, an Infosys employee who was brutally hacked to death at the Nungambakkam Railway Station in Chennai. Again, only last year, Madras Christian College (MCC) student Swetha was stabbed and killed at the Tambaram Railway Station. In both cases, the killers were men. In Swethaâ€™s case, she had known the murderer Ramachandran for three years. In a chilling similarity to Sathyaâ€™s murder, Ramachandran had also gotten into an argument with Swetha, before he stabbed her in a fit of rage.